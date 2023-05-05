The MacRumors Show: Talking Through watchOS 10's Huge Redesign

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through some of the key aspects rumored for watchOS 10's substantial UI redesign.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos

Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that ‌watchOS 10‌ will introduce an all-new system of widgets for interacting with the Apple Watch. He explained that widgets will become a "central part" of the Apple Watch's interface and compared the new system to Glances, the widgets interface that launched on the original Apple Watch before being scrapped in watchOS 3, and the style of widgets that iOS 14 brought to the iPhone.

Apple is also apparently testing changes to the functions performed by the Apple Watch's buttons. For example, a press of the Digital Crown may now launch the new widgets view, rather than navigate to the home screen.

The new interface will apparently be "reminiscent" of the ‌Siri‌ watch face that was introduced in watchOS 4, but as an overlay for any Apple Watch face. "It's also similar to widget stacks, a feature in iOS and iPadOS that lets users pile many widgets into one and scroll through them," Gurman added.

There are also rumors about ‌watchOS 10‌ introducing a new home screen layout that takes cues from iOS with features like app folders. The changes are part of what is expected to be one of the Apple Watch's biggest software updates since its introduction and the most significant change to the Apple Watch this year, as only minor hardware updates are expected to be unveiled later this year.

We consider how this new UI could take shape and how we feel about the proposed changes, reflecting on Glances, watchOS 4's ‌Siri‌ watch face, past changes to the Apple Watch's buttons, and the future of apps on the device.

We also discuss some of the latest Apple news, including the expansion of AirTag-like tracking alerts to third-party devices, iOS 17's rumored Wallet and Health app redesigns, and the delay of the microLED Apple Watch Ultra to 2025.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about all of the top features and improvements we'd like to see come to tvOS 17, the HomePod, and HomeKit at WWDC later this year.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Andru Edwards, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 Coming Soon for iPhones and Rumored to Include These 8 New Features

Wednesday May 3, 2023 7:54 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, which is just over a month away. Ahead of time, rumors suggest the update will include at least eight new features and changes for iPhones, as outlined below. The first iOS 17 beta should be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available ...
Read Full Article155 comments
AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro, AirPods, and AirPods Max

Tuesday May 2, 2023 12:24 pm PDT by
Apple today introduced new 5E135 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5E133 firmware that was released in April. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release...
Read Full Article103 comments
Rapid Security Response Feature 1

Apple Releases Rapid Security Response Updates for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1

Monday May 1, 2023 10:19 am PDT by
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 16.4.1 update and Mac users running macOS 13.3.1. These are the first public RSR updates that Apple has released to date. Rapid Security Response updates 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 (a) are designed to provide iOS 16.4.1 users and macOS 13.3.1 users with security fixes...
Read Full Article407 comments
magsafe charger orange

Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware

Tuesday May 2, 2023 12:05 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 10M3761, up from the prior 10M1821 firmware. In the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the firmware number, with the update displayed as version 258.0.0 (the prior firmware was...
Read Full Article116 comments
apple card savings account

Nearly $1 Billion Deposited by Apple Card Owners Four Days After Savings Account Launch

Monday May 1, 2023 1:26 pm PDT by
Apple on April 17 introduced the Apple Card Savings account, and it turns out that it was highly popular with iPhone users. The new Apple-branded high-yield savings account saw up to $990 million in deposits during the first four days after launch, according to Forbes. Forbes says that it spoke with two anonymous sources with knowledge of how the Apple Savings account performed shortly after ...
Read Full Article134 comments
apple trade in devices collage

Apple Increases Trade-In Values for Select iPhones, iPads, and More

Thursday May 4, 2023 2:43 am PDT by
Apple today increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in the United States in an effort to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup. Trade-in values have gone up for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro, although older iPhone mini models have gone down in value. The latest trade-in values are...
Read Full Article82 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: Apple to Announce 15-Inch MacBook Air at WWDC

Monday May 1, 2023 7:00 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The laptop is expected to be unveiled alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and Apple's long-awaited AR/VR headset. Gurman revealed the plans in his newsletter on Sunday:As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the...
Read Full Article178 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Ford Plans to Stick With CarPlay as GM Moves to Phase Out Support

Wednesday May 3, 2023 11:14 am PDT by
Ford CEO Jim Farley said that Ford has no plans to drop support for CarPlay due to its popularity with Ford customers. He made the comment in an interview with The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern. "70 percent of our Ford customers in the U.S. are Apple customers. Why would I go to an Apple customer and say good luck?" he said. Farley was commenting on car manufacturers that do not...
Read Full Article256 comments