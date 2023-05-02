Apple to Expand AirTag-Like Unwanted Tracking Alerts to Other Item Trackers in Future iOS Version

Apple and Google today jointly submitted a proposed industry specification to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth item trackers for unwanted tracking of individuals. As part of this initiative, the companies plan to expand AirTag-like unwanted tracking alerts to third-party item trackers in future versions of iOS and Android.



Tile, Chipolo, Samsung, Eufy, and Pebblebee have expressed support for the draft specification, according to Apple's announcement.

The specification has been submitted via the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) standards organization and will be subject to a comment period over the next three months. Following the comment period, Apple and Google will partner to address feedback, and plan to release a "production implementation" of the specification by the end of 2023 that will then be supported in future versions of iOS and Android.

Since launching in April 2021, there have been several news stories about the AirTag being used for unwanted tracking. Currently, if iOS detects an unknown AirTag moving with someone over time, they are alerted with a push notification. Users can then take steps to find and disable the AirTag if necessary, as outlined in an Apple support document.