Gurman: Widgets to Be 'Central Part' of watchOS 10's Interface, Apple Testing Button Changes

by

watchOS 10 will introduce a new system of widgets for interacting with the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

watchOS 10 Icon Feature

In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that widgets will become a "central part" of the Apple Watch's interface with ‌watchOS 10‌. He compared the new system to Glances, the widgets interface that launched on the original Apple Watch before being scrapped within a few years, and the style of widgets that iOS 14 brought to the iPhone.

siriwatchfaceseries4The Siri watch face introduced in watchOS 4.

The new interface will apparently be "reminiscent" of the ‌Siri‌ watch face that was introduced in watchOS 4, but as an overlay for any Apple Watch face. "It's also similar to widget stacks, a feature in iOS and iPadOS that lets users pile many widgets into one and scroll through them," Gurman added.

The plan is to let users scroll through a series of different widgets — for activity tracking, weather, stock tickers, calendar appointments and more — rather than having them launch apps.

Apple is also apparently testing changes to the functions performed by the Apple Watch's buttons. For example, a press of the Digital Crown may now launch the new widgets view, rather than navigate to the home screen.

Gurman believes that the move is an admission that an iPhone-like app experience "doesn't always make sense on a watch" since "Apple Watch apps have barely caught on." Due to being a radical departure from the app-centric experience existing Apple Watch users are used to, Apple may make the new interface optional.

The changes are part of what Gurman claims will be one of the Apple Watch's biggest software updates since its introduction and will likely be the most significant change to the Apple Watch this year, with only minor hardware updates set to be unveiled later this year.

More to follow...

Related Roundups: watchOS 10, watchOS 9
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, Widgets Guide
Related Forum: iOS, Mac, tvOS, watchOS Programming

Top Rated Comments

appleguy123 Avatar
appleguy123
12 minutes ago at 05:57 am
What are the odds of me getting this on my series 4? ???
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
8 minutes ago at 06:01 am
I'd just be happy if Apple would open up a watch face store where devs could submit their own watch faces based on some parameters that Apple set. There are so many cool faces that would come out of that. Maybe one day.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
6 minutes ago at 06:04 am

yeah, get rid of the digital crown while your at it and replace it with simple buttons
And add a notch also.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
1 minute ago at 06:08 am

And add a notch also.
Well, this looks awkward!



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
1 minute ago at 06:09 am
I never even use widgets on iPhone because they are not interactive so what’s the point
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ios 17 wallet

Alleged iOS 17 Wallet and Health App Redesigns Shown Off in Mockups

Friday April 28, 2023 5:06 pm PDT by
The Wallet and Health apps are rumored to be getting updates in iOS 17, and leaker @analyst941 today shared some mockups that allegedly represent the design changes that we can expect to see. In the Wallet app mockup, there's a navigation bar at the bottom that separates the different functions available in the app. Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs, and Orders are listed categories. Note that this is...
Read Full Article86 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Coming Soon With Two New Features

Friday April 28, 2023 12:54 pm PDT by
Apple made the third beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers earlier this week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
Read Full Article
hey siri banner apple

Report Details Turmoil Behind Apple's AI Efforts, 'Siri X,' and Headset Voice Controls

Thursday April 27, 2023 6:23 am PDT by
Siri and Apple's use of AI has been severely held back by caution and organizational dysfunction, according to over three dozen former Apple employees who spoke to The Information's Wayne Ma. The extensive paywalled report explains why former Apple employees who worked in the company's AI and machine learning groups believe that a lack of ambition and organizational dysfunction have hindered ...
Read Full Article282 comments
iPad 14 Inches Feature Green

Apple Working on 'Special Version' of iPadOS 17 for Larger iPads, Starting With 14.1-inch Model Set to Launch in 2024

Thursday April 27, 2023 2:27 am PDT by
Apple is developing a version of iPadOS 17 that is specifically designed for larger unreleased iPad sizes, the first of which will arrive next year, claims a new rumor. According to the Twitter account holder @analyst941, a special version of Apple's upcoming iPad software will support the more advanced capabilities of a range of bigger iPads that are in the works, beginning with a 14.1-inch ...
Read Full Article147 comments
apple devices mac iphone ipad watch collage

Future Apple Watch Update to Enable Pairing With Multiple Apple Devices Rather Than Just One iPhone, Claims Leaker

Thursday April 27, 2023 3:24 am PDT by
Apple is working on software updates that will make it possible for users to pair their Apple Watch with multiple Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, according to a new rumor. Currently, an Apple Watch can be paired to one iPhone only, and though it is possible to pair multiple Apple Watch models to the same iPhone, Apple offers no facility for pairing or syncing Apple Watches...
Read Full Article57 comments
EarPods USB C Feature Yellow

EarPods With USB-C Said to Be in Mass Production Ahead of iPhone 15 Launch

Thursday April 27, 2023 6:53 am PDT by
With all four iPhone 15 models expected to feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning, several Apple accessories will switch to USB-C as well. For example, EarPods with a USB-C connector are already in mass production, according to a tweet today from leaker ShrimpApplePro. They previously said Foxconn is supplying the earbuds. The new EarPods would connect directly to the USB-C port on iPhone ...
Read Full Article193 comments
Apple Pay Later

Apple Pay Later Financing Feature Continues Rolling Out to iPhone Users

Friday April 28, 2023 11:07 am PDT by
A pre-release version of Apple Pay Later continues to roll out to randomly selected iPhone users, as noted by tech enthusiast Will Sigmon. Built into the Wallet app, the "buy now, pay later" feature lets qualifying customers split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. iPhone users will see an "Early Access" banner for Apple Pay...
Read Full Article25 comments