Apple Watch Ultra With MicroLED Display 'Pushed' to Second Half of 2025

Apple is working on an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra that has an improved microLED display, but the device won't launch until the second half of 2025, according to information shared by display analyst Ross Young.



Young believes that the microLED Apple Watch has now been "pushed out" to 2025 at the earliest, which means rumors of a 2024 launch may now be outdated. Earlier this year, Young gave a more vague 2025 release timeline, but now he has dialed his prediction in to the latter half of the year.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has confirmed Apple's work on a microLED Apple Watch, and in January, he suggested that the device could come out at the end of 2024, but Apple's timeline has likely since shifted.

Early rumors about devices that are a year or two out can be unreliable in terms of launch timing as Apple often has to push back its release dates due to delays in design, component sourcing, manufacturing, and more.

The ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ is expected to be the first Apple device to adopt a microLED display, but Apple is planning to bring the technology to the iPhone and other devices in the future.