watchOS 10 Described as Apple Watch's Biggest Software Update Since 2015

watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch's biggest software update since the initial version of the operating system was released in 2015, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, and other new software during its annual WWDC keynote on June 5.



In his newsletter today, Gurman said watchOS 10 will be a "major" update with "bigger enhancements," including an "updated interface." He did not provide any additional details, so exact new features and changes remain to be seen.

Gurman said minimal hardware changes are planned for the next Apple Watch models, so watchOS 10 will apparently be a major focus this year.

The first watchOS 10 beta should be made available to Apple Developer Program members very shortly after the WWDC keynote, while the first public beta will likely be released in July for those enrolled in Apple's free Beta Software Program.