watchOS 10 Rumored to Feature New Home Screen Layout With Folders

The upcoming watchOS 10 software update for the Apple Watch will feature a new Home Screen layout, according to information shared today by anonymous Twitter account @analyst941. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 at WWDC on June 5.

Apple Watch mockup shared by @analyst941

The source claimed the new layout would be easier to navigate and have more iOS-like aspects, including folders for apps. However, they are unsure if the new layout would be enabled by default or available as a secondary option. The source did not share any additional information, but said they will provide more details soon.

In his newsletter last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch's biggest software update since 2015. Notably, he said one of the planned enhancements for the Apple Watch is an "updated interface," which would align with a redesigned Home Screen. Apple Watch apps have been organized in a honeycomb grid since the device launched in 2015, with a scrollable list view also available.

The anonymous source behind this rumor leaked accurate information about the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island on the MacRumors Forums before the device was announced last year. However, they do not have a long-term track record with rumors yet, so there is no guarantee the latest information they shared will prove to be accurate.