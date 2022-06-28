iPad Mini 7 With 120Hz ProMotion Unlikely, Says Display Analyst

by

A sketchy rumor suggesting Apple will release an iPad mini with 120Hz ProMotion was revived today in the Asian media, but a well-connected display industry analyst has already reacted to the reports with skepticism.

ipad mini 9
Responding to a question about the rumor on Twitter, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young said he would be "surprised" if it was accurate, given that the LCD panel that Apple uses for the ‌iPad mini‌ isn't compatible with ProMotion.

Apple currently uses a-Si LCD backplane technology for ‌iPad mini‌ 6 screens. A-si, or amorphous silicon, is the go-to display tech in the display market for its low cost and relatively simple production process.

By contrast, Apple's iPad Pro models use Oxide LCD panels, notes Young. Oxide LCD technologies, one of the most popular being "IGZO," are preferred in the premium smartphone industry for their ability to provide higher contrasts, refresh rates, and resolutions.


Suggestions that Apple could conceivably adopt ProMotion for a next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ began to receive attention shortly after the "jelly scrolling" phenomenon was identified. The term refers to the slanted/wobbly text effect that some users see when scrolling through text on the ‌iPad mini‌ 6 in portrait mode.

Since LCD screens refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top and lines at the bottom are refreshed. While this is normal behavior for LCD screens, it can appear more obvious when observed on the ‌‌iPad mini‌‌.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumors of an ‌iPad mini‌ with ProMotion. The claim first appeared in Korean forums in November, with claims Apple is testing a Samsung-supplied display for a future ‌‌iPad mini‌‌. The latest revival of the 120Hz ‌iPad mini‌ rumor appears to lead back to LeaksApplePro, who has no track record for accurate Apple leaks or rumors.

