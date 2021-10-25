Display Analyst: 4.7-Inch 5G 'iPhone SE Plus' Coming in 2022, iPhone SE 3 With Larger Display Planned for 2024

by

Rumors have suggested that Apple is working on a next-generation version of the iPhone SE that's set to be released in 2022, and a new rumor from display analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple will call this device the "‌iPhone SE‌ Plus" even though it's not going to be getting a bigger display.

iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean
Young says the upcoming ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display that's available in the current version of the ‌iPhone SE‌, which itself adopted the display size from the now-discontinued iPhone 8. This is in line with prior rumors that we've heard about the device, all of which have indicated that Apple is planning to stick with the 4.7-inch form factor.

Back in 2019, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was working on an "iPhone SE 2 Plus" with a larger display for release in 2021, but no such device has materialized. Kuo later walked back these claims, and all of his latest ‌iPhone SE‌ information has indicated that the next-generation version will have the same screen size as the current model.


Kuo has also claimed that the upcoming ‌iPhone SE‌ will have 5G support, a rumor reiterated today by Young, so it's possible the "Plus" moniker could perhaps be referring to the faster connectivity. Apple has traditionally used "Plus" to denote a larger screen size with the ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, but "Plus" was abandoned after the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and larger-sized iPhones are now "Pro Max," so Apple may be planning to recycle the Plus name.

We've heard little about the ‌iPhone SE‌ aside from the rumors about a 4.7-inch display size and 5G connectivity, so it may not have much to offer in terms of feature improvements. It's also expected to get a new A-series processor, and it will be Apple's most affordable 5G iPhone when it launches.

Young also believes that Apple is working on a larger version of the ‌iPhone SE‌ that will come out in the future. This device is expected to feature a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD display with a hole-punch camera, and Young claims it will launch in 2024, with Apple having pushed its target release date back from 2023.

A recent rumor from MyDrivers suggested the next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ would feature an ‌iPhone‌ XR-like design with Touch ID built into the side button, but this is not in line with the majority of the rumors that we've heard about the model coming in 2022 and it sounds more like the 2024 ‌iPhone SE‌ that Young mentions.

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
1 hour ago at 05:18 pm

Apple will call this device the "iPhone SE Plus" even though it's not going to be getting a bigger display.
Apple's naming conventions are a mess.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cpnotebook80 Avatar
cpnotebook80
1 hour ago at 05:31 pm
market already saturated enough ....can we just get through this year..

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ivanzz Avatar
Ivanzz
12 minutes ago at 06:34 pm
Cannot image how bad the battery life will be.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eatrains Avatar
eatrains
1 hour ago at 05:19 pm
And when are we getting a small iPhone for people who need a mobile device?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
1 hour ago at 05:24 pm
I think, much like the Apple Watch series 7 and iPad mini six, these analysts and Leakers have absolutely no idea what Apple‘s plans are for the SE.
Remember when they kept going back-and-forth on whether the iPad mini would have an 8.5 inch, or a 9 inch display, and then one week it had a home button but still smaller border, and the next week it didn’t have a home button, and then it still had lightning, didn’t have lightning, and then it was back to lightning? I think that’s what’s going on here with the SE.
no one knows, but I think you can easily guess by the past patterns and by what’s currently in the lineup.
Right now we have the SE, 11, 12, and 13 series.
So at most, all that might happen is that the $399 iPhone SE might get 5G and an updated processor in 2022, and that’s about it.
And then later, when the iPhone is next updated, the 11 will be replaced with a new SE that takes the same design but updated with A new processor, touch ID and 5G.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blairh Avatar
blairh
53 minutes ago at 05:53 pm

I think, much like the Apple Watch series 7 and iPad mini six, these analysts and Leakers have absolutely no idea what Apple‘s plans are for the SE.
Remember when they kept going back-and-forth on whether the iPad mini would have an 8.5 inch, or a 9 inch display, and then one week it had a home button but still smaller border, and the next week it didn’t have a home button, and then it still had lightning, didn’t have lightning, and then it was back to lightning? I think that’s what’s going on here with the SE.
no one knows, but I think you can easily guess by the past patterns and by what’s currently in the lineup.
Right now we have the SE, 11, 12, and 13 series.
So at most, all that might happen is that the $399 iPhone SE might get 5G and an updated processor in 2022, and that’s about it.
And then later, when the iPhone is next updated, the 11 will be replaced with a new SE that takes the same design but updated with A new processor, touch ID and 5G.
You have no idea how accurate Ross Young is clearly.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
