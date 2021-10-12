Apple Watch Series 8 Could Come in Three Sizes, Claims Analyst

Next year's Apple Watch, which would be the Series 8, could come in three sizes, according to display analyst Ross Young. On Twitter, Young said that people should not be surprised "if there are three sizes next year."



Young did not provide details on what those three sizes might be, but he asked if users would like to see a "bigger display," so presumably the third size would be a larger Apple Watch than is currently offered.

Apple in 2021 made minor changes to the design of the Apple Watch Series 7, and it comes in 41mm and 45mm case options. Prior Apple Watch models have been available in 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm sizes, with increases coming alongside slimmed down bezels and larger display sizes.

This is the first we've heard of the possibility of the Apple Watch Series 8 being available in more than two sizes, and it is not clear what kind of size increase Apple might offer.

Though we're still waiting on the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, we have heard rumors about what might be coming in 2022. The Apple Watch Series 8 could be available in an option with a "rugged casing" aimed at athletes, hikers, and others who use the watch in more extreme conditions than day to day wear, plus it could have a temperature sensor. Other health sensors that have been in the works for some time are also possibilities, such as blood glucose monitoring for diabetics.