Apple's Rumored 27-Inch Mini-LED Display Now Said to Launch in October

by

Apple now plans to release a new 27-inch display with mini-LED backlighting in October due to the Shanghai lockdown, which has resulted in production of the display being delayed, according to display industry consultant Ross Young.

studio display 3
In a tweet, Young said Apple is in the process of moving production of the display from Quanta Computer to a different supplier and/or location, resulting in a delay. Young said it is now looking like the display will be released in October, whereas he previously claimed the display was on track for a June release, around Apple's developer conference WWDC.

Mini-LED backlighting would pave the way for the display to feature ProMotion with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. This could result in the display essentially being a "Studio Display Pro," but it's unclear if Apple would use that branding. Additional details are still unknown, including pricing. The existing Studio Display starts at $1,599.

Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has in the past accurately revealed that the sixth-generation iPad mini would feature an 8.3-inch display and that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would feature ProMotion.

Related Roundups: Apple Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display
Tags: Mini-LED Guide, Ross Young
Related Forum: Mac Accessories

Top Rated Comments

aidler Avatar
aidler
19 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Starting price 3,999 $US and if you want a removable cable that costs 500 $US more.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
18 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Sounds like an iMac honestly.

Apple, how about move the hit up the other suppliers in Vietnam and India? It's one thing after another new products are due to be delayed.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
17 minutes ago at 08:15 am

Two 27” displays released in the same year? Not going to happen
It would fit nicely into apple's pricing if you had:

Studio Display $1600
LED Studio Display $3000
7K Display $5000
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
14 minutes ago at 08:18 am

Mini-LED backlighting would pave the way for the display to feature ProMotion with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz
How so? Mini-LED backlight would not change the Thunderbolt bandwidth limitation at all, and to my knowledge, it’s not possible to allow 5K 120hz, except using DSC (which is still irrelevant to the backlighting technology)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
21 minutes ago at 08:10 am
Darth Vader GIF saying NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
18 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Two 27” displays released in the same year? Not going to happen
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

