Apple's Rumored 27-Inch Mini-LED Display Now Said to Launch in October
Apple now plans to release a new 27-inch display with mini-LED backlighting in October due to the Shanghai lockdown, which has resulted in production of the display being delayed, according to display industry consultant Ross Young.
In a tweet, Young said Apple is in the process of moving production of the display from Quanta Computer to a different supplier and/or location, resulting in a delay. Young said it is now looking like the display will be released in October, whereas he previously claimed the display was on track for a June release, around Apple's developer conference WWDC.
Mini-LED backlighting would pave the way for the display to feature ProMotion with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. This could result in the display essentially being a "Studio Display Pro," but it's unclear if Apple would use that branding. Additional details are still unknown, including pricing. The existing Studio Display starts at $1,599.
Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has in the past accurately revealed that the sixth-generation iPad mini would feature an 8.3-inch display and that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would feature ProMotion.
Top Rated Comments
Apple, how about move the hit up the other suppliers in Vietnam and India? It's one thing after another new products are due to be delayed.
Studio Display $1600
LED Studio Display $3000
7K Display $5000