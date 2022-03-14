Apple Rumored to Be Planning OLED iPad Pro in Both 11-Inch and 12.9-Inch Sizes

Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro models with OLED displays in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes in the future, according to a report published today by Ross Young, co-founder and CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants.



"Looking at tablets beyond 2022, we expect to see Apple shake-up this category again by launching OLED iPad Pros," wrote Young. While mini-LED display technology is currently limited to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with no mini-LED version of the 11-inch iPad Pro expected this year, Young believes OLED models will be available in both sizes.

Young cited a recent report from Korean website The Elec that claimed LG is aiming to supply OLED displays for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, while Samsung is also said to be aiming to supply OLED displays for the 11-inch model only. The report said these iPad Pro models are currently expected to launch in 2024.

The Elec claimed that the OLED displays will be low-power LTPO panels, which could allow for future iPad Pro models to have a wider ProMotion refresh rate range between 10Hz and 120Hz, in line with the iPhone 13 Pro models. iPad Pro models have already supported ProMotion since 2017, but with a refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. A refresh rate as low as 10Hz would allow for even more power efficiency.

The displays are also expected to utilize a two-stack tandem structure for increased brightness and a longer lifespan, The Elec said.

Young has proven to be a reliable source of display-related information for future Apple products. Last year, for example, he accurately claimed that the new iPad mini would feature an 8.3-inch display with the home button removed. He was also first to report that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro would feature ProMotion displays.