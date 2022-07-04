Apple Watch Series 8 Model Rumored to Feature 5% Larger Display

by

Apple is working on an Apple Watch Series 8 model with a larger display, according to DSCC's Ross Young and Haitong International Securities's Jeff Pu.

Apple Watch 8 Unreleased Feature Thumb
In October last year, Young suggested that the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ could come in three display sizes. Now, responding to a query about the rumor on Twitter, Young claims that the additional display size joining the Apple Watch lineup will be 1.99-inches in size diagonally.

Likewise, in a note to investors seen by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu mentioned that Apple supplier Luxshare will be the "sole supplier" for a "high-end" 2-inch Apple Watch model this year. It seems likely that the 1.99-inch display size presented by Young has simply been rounded up by Pu.

A 1.99-inch Apple Watch display size compares to 1.691-inches on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 and 1.901-inches on the 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌. The new display size would offer an additional 0.089-inches of space diagonally over the 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, which is almost a five percent increase.

It is possible that the slightly larger display size relates to the rumored redesign for the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ with flat edges. Earlier this year, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro," who correctly said that the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ would feature a rounded design like the Apple Watch Series 6, claimed that Apple was working on a "flat front glass display" for the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌. It seems plausible that an Apple Watch design with flat edges, first raised by leaker Jon Prosser in 2021, would feature a slightly larger flat top surface area, which could explain a five percent display size increase, although this remains speculation.

It is also of note that Young and Pu's claims could also line up with rumors about this year's "rugged" Apple Watch model, which is expected to join the Apple Watch lineup alongside the other Series 8 models. Flagship Apple Watches have historically only ever been offered in two size options, so a third, larger display size could correlate with a new, additional Apple Watch "Explorer Edition" variant, especially if this is also the model to offer a new design with flat edges.

Top Rated Comments

KrisLord Avatar
KrisLord
25 minutes ago at 06:06 am
If you need to use 3 decimal places, then inches are probably not the right unit of length to be using.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HappyDude20 Avatar
HappyDude20
36 minutes ago at 05:55 am
Looks like MacRumors has stumbled upon a never ending source of RUMORS.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
No5tromo Avatar
No5tromo
32 minutes ago at 05:59 am
Better display is good and all but what the Apple Watch desperately needs is better battery life. Much better battery life.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Leon Ze Professional Avatar
Leon Ze Professional
30 minutes ago at 06:00 am
Apple Watch 8: to infinity and beyond!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yellow8 Avatar
yellow8
38 minutes ago at 05:53 am
Thinner please! The current one is ugly on small wrists.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Howard2k Avatar
Howard2k
34 minutes ago at 05:57 am
I have no interest is a larger watch, just longer battery life.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

