Display Analyst Once Again Says No 120Hz ProMotion Display Coming to iPhone 12 Pro

Apple's iPhone 12 models will not feature an upgraded 120Hz ProMotion display, according to display analyst Ross Young. Young previously said that Apple would not implement ProMotion technology until it adopted low-power LTPO display technology, a move Apple is not expected to make until 2021.



In a tweet shared this morning, Young said that the none of his contacts have been able to corroborate rumors that the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models will feature 120Hz displays, with his sources instead indicating 120Hz technology will be coming in the 2021 iPhone refresh.

None of our contacts could corroborate ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models as 120Hz. They told us 2021. So, they are off our latest 120Hz list.. pic.twitter.com/uTQ7uinMUQ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 1, 2020

There's been a lot of back and forth on the ProMotion display rumors, with some leakers suggesting 120Hz support is in the works. These rumors kicked off in 2019 when leaker "Ice Universe" said that Apple was considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate for at least one ‌iPhone‌ in 2020.

Taiwanese site DigiTimes has also said that Apple is planning to release an ‌iPhone‌ with a 120Hz display, as have leakers Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser.

Young, who has display expertise, has maintained that Apple will implement ProMotion in 2021 alongside the adoption of low-power LTPO displays which will allow for a variable refresh rate that preserves battery life. Adding a ProMotion display to the ‌iPhone‌ without the technology could result in undesirable battery drain, though it's worth noting the iPad Pro uses ProMotion without LTPO.

Last week, Ice Universe again claimed that the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max models will offer displays capable of refresh rates up to 120Hz. "A reliable source, if there is no accident, ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro and ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate," he said.

There's also an accessibility setting in iOS 14 that appears to limit the frame rate of the ‌iPhone‌ to 60 frames per second, which could be indicative that future iPhones will support higher frame rates. The setting does not show up for all beta users, however, and could be a bug.

ProMotion technology on the ‌iPad Pro‌ is able to dynamically adjust the display to the movement of content, resulting in more fluid scrolling, smoother motion, and improved responsiveness. The frame rate changes based on the content on the screen, preserving battery life.

Given the mixed rumors about ProMotion display technology, we may not know for sure if the new iPhones will have the feature until their debut this fall. Current rumors suggest Apple will unveil the new iPhones in September, but a launch for some or all models could be delayed until October or November.