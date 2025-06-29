Amazon Takes $100 Off iPad Mini 7 With Return of All-Time Low Prices
Amazon this weekend has record low prices on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Compared to past sales, this is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the tablet, and it's available in all four colors. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00, both $100 discounts and available in all colors.
Deals on cellular models are a bit rarer on Amazon, with two colors of the 128GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $549.00 and a few colors of the 256GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $649.00, both $100 off.
You can also pair a new iPad mini with the Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 on sale right now on Amazon, down from $129.00.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
