iPad Mini 6 to Feature 8.3-Inch Display With No Home Button and Narrower Bezels

The sixth-generation iPad mini that's in the works will have an 8.3-inch display, according to display analyst Ross Young. That will be larger than the current 7.9-inch display, with the larger size due to the removal of the Home button and a narrower bezel design.



Rumors about the ‌iPad mini‌ 6 have been picking up in recent weeks ahead of its prospective launch this fall.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that the new ‌iPad mini‌ could measure in at 8.5 to 9 inches, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that the new ‌iPad mini‌ will have a larger display with slimmed down bezels.

Grew from 7.9" due to narrower bezels and removal of Home button. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 26, 2021

There was mixed information on whether the new ‌iPad mini‌ would have a Home button, but rumors now appear to be coalescing around an iPad Air 4-like design with no Home button and either Face ID or a Touch ID power button.

The new ‌iPad mini‌ could include either an A14 chip or an A15 chip, plus it is expected to have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, which would bring Apple closer to dropping Lightning on the iPad lineup.

DigiTimes recently suggested the new ‌iPad mini‌ would have a mini-LED display, but a report from Young last week disputed that information and said the ‌iPad mini‌ 6 will have a standard display rather than a mini-LED display.