Alleged iPhone 14 Pro Display Schematic Shows True Size of Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts Expected to Replace the Notch

by

An image alleged to be the display schematic for the iPhone 14 Pro series has emerged online, offering us a look at the true size of the pill-shaped and circular cutout design expected to debut on the high-end 2022 iPhones in replacement of the notch.

iphone 14 pro display schematics
The image first emerged on Weibo and was later shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser who claims to have been able to "independently" confirm that the schematic is legitimate and depicts the "likely size" of the pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout. The schematic coincides with rumors that Apple plans to replace the notch on high-end iPhone 14 models with a hole-punch and pill-shaped cutout.

While the schematic coincides with the fundamentals of recent ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ display rumors suggesting the end of the notch, more minor details defer from information shared by oft-accurate display analyst Ross Young.

Young, who has shared accurate information in the past, shared last month a front ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ panel that shows a significantly smaller hole-punch and pill-shaped cutout than the one depicted in the schematic. Additionally, Young's information suggests the pill-shaped cutout will be centered with the display, unlike the schematics.

In a related tweet, Young said that the hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts will debut in all models of the 2023 iPhone series, as they're only expected to be featured on the highest-end ‌iPhone 14‌ variants. The two lower-end ‌iPhone 14‌ models will feature a notch.


The indication that the 2023 ‌iPhone‌ series will continue to feature some form of display obstruction for the TrueDepth camera system will disappoint customers who were hoping for an under-display system next year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple plans to place Face ID under the display starting in 2023, implying a full-screen design with no notch or pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts.

iphone 14 render jon prosser

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max renders shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser

The ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup will include four models, consisting of two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch sizes. Alongside the higher-end models featuring a pill-shaped and hole-punch design, the entire lineup is thought to be gaining a significant redesign with thinner camera bumps, circular volume buttons, and a new speaker grill reminiscent of the ‌iPhone‌ 4. For more on what we know about the ‌iPhone 14‌, see our comprehensive roundup.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro
Tags: Jon Prosser, Ross Young

