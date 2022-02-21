Report: Apple Exploring 20-Inch All-Screen Foldable MacBook, But Foldable iPhone Delayed Until 2025

Apple has likely delayed its foldable iPhone until 2025 and the company is exploring all-screen foldable MacBooks, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.



In a new DSCC report on upcoming foldable and rollable devices, Young explained that Apple's long-rumored foldable ‌iPhone‌ has been delayed until 2025. This appears to be a significant delay compared to previous predictions that the device will launch in 2023 or 2024. News of the delay comes after discussions with supply chain sources, suggesting that Apple is not in a hurry to enter the foldable market.

Despite delaying its foldable ambitions for the ‌iPhone‌, Apple is allegedly exploring the possibility of offering all-screen foldable notebooks. The company is said to be discussing foldable notebooks with displays around 20-inches in size with its suppliers.

Young said that the device could form a new product category for Apple and result in a dual-use product, with the device able to work as a notebook with a full-size on-screen keyboard when folded and as a monitor when unfolded and used with an external keyboard. The foldable could also allow for 4K resolutions or higher at the size Apple is investigating, Young added.

The timeframe for the foldable notebook is "likely later" than 2025, with 2026 or 2027 being floated as reasonable possibilities. The disclosure of Apple's interest in the foldable notebook segment is said to be "good news for the foldable space" generally.

Young has revealed a litany of accurate insights into Apple's plans, such as the iPhone 13 Pro's ProMotion display, the display size and bezels of the sixth-generation iPad mini, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro's mini-LED displays with ProMotion, and more. Most recently, Young spearheaded rumors of the iPhone 14 Pro's pill-shaped and hole-punch TrueDepth camera design to replace the notch and the mini-LED iMac Pro's June release date.