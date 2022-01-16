ProMotion Now Expected to Remain Exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro Models, Not Expand to Entire Lineup
Continuing the tradition set with the iPhone 13 Pro, only the highest-end iPhone 14 models will feature Apple's ProMotion display technology, according to a respected display analyst.
Ross Young, who on multiple occasions has detailed accurate information about Apple's future products, said in a tweet that ProMotion will not be expanded to the entire iPhone 14 lineup and will remain exclusive to the Pro models. This comes following a report earlier in the week claiming that all models of the iPhone 14 lineup would feature ProMotion technology.
In his tweet, Young suggests that Chinese manufacturer BOE would be the supplier of LTPO OLED displays for lower-end iPhone 14 models, but he said the company does not have enough production capacity to do so right now. Samsung is currently the exclusive supplier of LTPO OLED displays for iPhone 13 Pro models, while a report last year claimed that LG would also start making LTPO OLED displays in hopes of supplying them to Apple this year.
Apple first introduced ProMotion on the iPhone with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in September 2021. ProMotion allows the display to automatically refresh at up to 120Hz for smoother appearing content and scrolling, and as low as 10Hz for longer battery life, depending on the type of content on the screen.
Apple has so far limited ProMotion to "Pro" products such as the iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Pro, and the newly launched 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.
Apple is expected to release four iPhone 14 models this year, including two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch standard models and two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models, with the 5.4-inch "mini" model to be discontinued. Learn more about everything we know so far about the iPhone 14 by reading our comprehensive roundup.
What Apple needs to do is further maximize it and push it to 144Hz without sacrificing the battery life.