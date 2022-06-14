Apple's Rumored 14-Inch iPad Considered 'Unlikely' to Feature ProMotion

Last week, well-connected display industry analyst Ross Young said he confirmed with his supply chain sources that Apple is planning a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro, but he has since revised his prediction and now believes the device may be a standard iPad after all.



In a tweet shared with his Super Followers today, Young said he confirmed that the 14-inch iPad will not have a mini-LED display after all. He also said the 14-inch iPad is unlikely to feature ProMotion, leading him to believe that the device may not be branded as an iPad Pro, given that all iPad Pro models released since 2017 feature ProMotion.

It sounds rather odd that Apple's largest iPad would not be a Pro model, but Young has accurately revealed many details about future Apple products, so we'll have to see how this rumor plays out. Apple will likely release the iPad in the first quarter of 2023, he said.

In another tweet shared with his Super Followers today, Young reiterated that the next 11-inch iPad Pro is not expected to feature mini-LED backlighting, despite the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro adopting the technology in April 2021. Apple is expected to update both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M2 chip and more later this year.