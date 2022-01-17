iPhone SE With Larger 5.7-Inch Display Rumored to Launch as Early as 2023

Apple is planning to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of information for future Apple products.



The fourth-generation iPhone SE has until now been rumored to launch in 2024, but Young now says a 2023 release is looking more likely.

Interestingly, Young also said the third-generation iPhone SE that is widely expected to launch this year is rumored to be named the iPhone SE+ 5G. The device is rumored to feature the same design as the current iPhone SE, including a 4.7-inch display, with key new features being a faster A15 chip and 5G support.

Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7" LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7" or a 6.1" display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7". May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 17, 2022

iPhone SE+ 5G would be rather unordinary branding for an Apple product, so this rumored name should be treated with some skepticism for now.