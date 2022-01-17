iPhone SE With Larger 5.7-Inch Display Rumored to Launch as Early as 2023

by

Apple is planning to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of information for future Apple products.

iphone se 2020 top
The fourth-generation iPhone SE has until now been rumored to launch in 2024, but Young now says a 2023 release is looking more likely.

Interestingly, Young also said the third-generation iPhone SE that is widely expected to launch this year is rumored to be named the iPhone SE+ 5G. The device is rumored to feature the same design as the current iPhone SE, including a 4.7-inch display, with key new features being a faster A15 chip and 5G support.


iPhone SE+ 5G would be rather unordinary branding for an Apple product, so this rumored name should be treated with some skepticism for now.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Since Apple will be eliminating the iPhone Mini this year. I really hope it really adopts the iPhone Mini design factor. Many people will appreciate this.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrENGLISH Avatar
MrENGLISH
31 minutes ago at 06:59 am
Being that the rumors are that Apple will not be doing an iPhone 14 mini, maybe the mini form factor will be used for the next iPhone SE (3rd Gen)?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
18 minutes ago at 07:12 am

2023? Why so late?
The screen size of 5.7" is an odd size. You'd think 5.5" given it'll just be an updated iPhone 8 Plus.
Does seem late. Perhaps the timing is, on some level, tied to the upgrade cycle of their target for this device?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
18 minutes ago at 07:13 am

Since Apple will be eliminating the iPhone Mini this year. I really hope it really adopts the iPhone Mini design factor. Many people will appreciate this.
This could be an interesting move.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iShater Avatar
iShater
17 minutes ago at 07:13 am
I just hope we keep a TouchID option for those of us that are not interested in FaceID.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
14 minutes ago at 07:17 am

SE+ 5G is an awful name but probably makes a lot of sense from a marketing point of view. Like it or not, 5G is a massive marketing tool (just look at the iPhone 12 launch), and a budget 5G phone is definitely missing in Apple's lineup. Could see this selling alongside the 2020 SE, with 5G being basically the only differentiating factor (maybe a new chip).
5G is very marketing-y.
I just updated my Pro 13 plan to 5G for the first time, in prep for some international travel. Turns out, 5G in the area I spend the majority of my time, is incredibly poor. A long, painful call with AT&T support eventually revealed the towers in my are have yet been updated for 5G. Boo that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

