iPhone SE With Larger 5.7-Inch Display Rumored to Launch as Early as 2023
Apple is planning to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of information for future Apple products.
The fourth-generation iPhone SE has until now been rumored to launch in 2024, but Young now says a 2023 release is looking more likely.
Interestingly, Young also said the third-generation iPhone SE that is widely expected to launch this year is rumored to be named the iPhone SE+ 5G. The device is rumored to feature the same design as the current iPhone SE, including a 4.7-inch display, with key new features being a faster A15 chip and 5G support.
iPhone SE+ 5G would be rather unordinary branding for an Apple product, so this rumored name should be treated with some skepticism for now.
I just updated my Pro 13 plan to 5G for the first time, in prep for some international travel. Turns out, 5G in the area I spend the majority of my time, is incredibly poor. A long, painful call with AT&T support eventually revealed the towers in my are have yet been updated for 5G. Boo that.