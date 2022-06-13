Display Industry Analyst Expresses Skepticism About 12-Inch MacBook Rumor

by

Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was considering launching an all-new 12-inch notebook at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Gurman said it was unclear if the notebook would be a low-end MacBook or a higher-end MacBook Pro.

2016 12 inch macbook feature
In response to the report, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants has revealed that he is currently "skeptical" about a new 12-inch MacBook.

"We are skeptical on a 12" MacBook at this point," wrote Young, in tweet shared with his Super Followers today. "Apple's strategy for notebooks is currently 13" and larger. Companies in the MacBook Pro display supply chain we talked to are not aware of it."

Gurman and Young are both very reliable sources when it comes to future Apple products, so it is possible that Apple is still in the early stages of developing a new 12-inch MacBook, to the point that the company's supply chain currently has no knowledge of the plans. Apple also routinely prototypes a wide variety of products internally, and it does not always move forward with releasing all of them, as Gurman pointed out.

Young has revealed a wide range of accurate insights into Apple's plans, such as the iPhone 13 Pro's ProMotion display, the sixth-generation iPad mini's 8.3-inch display, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro's mini-LED displays with ProMotion, the ‌new MacBook Air's slightly larger 13.6-inch display size, and more, so his comments are worth taking seriously, but it's still too early to rule out the possibility of a new 12-inch MacBook.

Apple has released both lower-end and higher-end 12-inch notebooks in the past. At the low end, Apple introduced an ultra-thin 12-inch MacBook that weighed just two pounds in 2015, but the notebook was discontinued in 2019. And at the higher end, Apple offered a 12-inch PowerBook G4 in the mid-2000s, prior to the original MacBook Pro.

Tags: Ross Young, 12-Inch MacBook (2023)

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
33 minutes ago at 08:57 am
You can feed bad info to find leakers, but you can’t do the same to the supply chain. The LCD makers ask for money upfront to build capacity.

Young +1
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
39 minutes ago at 08:51 am
I pick Mr. Ross Young over Mr. Mark Gurman. Agree with a comment above. What we need is a 18" MacBook.

Please introduce iMac color's line up.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Karma*Police Avatar
Karma*Police
46 minutes ago at 08:45 am
It always seemed dubious but I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple released a 12” M2 MB at the same price as a 13” M1 Air… adding complexity to its product lineup and confusing users seems to be the norm for Apple these days.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cambric Avatar
cambric
39 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Well now with the new MBA released, prepare for 4-5 articles per week about this computer for the next two years or so
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
38 minutes ago at 08:52 am

There is a reason it got ditched. Also we want bigger screen real estates. So, no this is not going to happen. Not for a Macbook anyway.
That is one reason, but the bigger reason IMO was poor performance and battery life. Both of those issues are addressed quite nicely with Apple Silicon.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
34 minutes ago at 08:56 am

That is one reason, but the bigger reason IMO was poor performance and battery life. Both of those issues are addressed quite nicely with Apple Silicon.
I see absolutely no reason to get a 12”, I would directly go for a 13” Air. Unless you want an overpriced terminal device, is what comes up in my mind.

Anyways they need to go back to simplifying the line up and ditch terms like Air, Max, SE, Ultra, God etc…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

2016 12 inch macbook feature

Apple's Rumored 12-Inch MacBook Could Be Pro Model With M2 Pro and M2 Max

Friday June 10, 2022 6:27 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Thursday reported that Apple is considering launching an all-new 12-inch notebook at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Gurman said it is unclear if the 12-inch model would be a low-end MacBook or a higher-end MacBook Pro. Twitter user "Majin Bu" has since claimed that the model will be a new 12-inch MacBook Pro that may be equipped with Apple's next-generation M2...
Read Full Article239 comments
macbook air rounded mock grey

Upcoming MacBook Air Models Rumored to Feature Two New Display Sizes but Miss Out on Mini-LED Technology

Friday March 25, 2022 7:43 am PDT by
Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but...
Read Full Article167 comments
Flat MacBook Air 15 Feature

Apple Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air and 12-Inch MacBook for 2023

Thursday June 9, 2022 9:35 am PDT by
Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air that could be released as early as next spring, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The 15-inch MacBook Air would be close to the size of the larger-screened 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it would be Apple's largest MacBook Air to date. The current 2022 MacBook Air has the biggest display Apple has released so far at 13.6 inches. The 15-inch MacBook Air ...
Read Full Article343 comments
studio display 3

Apple's Rumored 27-Inch Mini-LED Display Now Said to Launch in October

Friday May 20, 2022 8:07 am PDT by
Apple now plans to release a new 27-inch display with mini-LED backlighting in October due to the Shanghai lockdown, which has resulted in production of the display being delayed, according to display industry consultant Ross Young. In a tweet, Young said Apple is in the process of moving production of the display from Quanta Computer to a different supplier and/or location, resulting in a...
Read Full Article174 comments
macbook air 11 inch apple website

Apple Adding 11-Inch MacBook Air Model and More to Obsolete Products List

Friday April 1, 2022 8:51 am PDT by
Apple will add two MacBook Air models and one MacBook Pro model to its obsolete products list on April 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. All three notebooks have already been on Apple's list of "vintage" products since 2020 and will be moved to the "obsolete" list at the end of the month. The models set to become obsolete:MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Air...
Read Full Article121 comments
discount m1 macbook pro bue

Deals: Not Planning to Get the New 13-Inch MacBook Pro? Amazon is Offering $149 Off the M1 Model This Week

Tuesday June 7, 2022 6:40 am PDT by
Today we're tracking a solid discount on the 2020 M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is now a previous generation model thanks to the announcement of the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro at WWDC this week. Additionally, Expercom has rare stock on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) Amazon has the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 (256GB) for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00....
Read Full Article9 comments
macbook air deals

Deals: Take Up to $249 Off Apple's 2020 MacBook Air and 13-Inch MacBook Pro [Updated]

Monday May 16, 2022 4:38 am PDT by
Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on Apple's 2020 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro notebooks, both of which can be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. 13-Inch MacBook Air (2020) Starting with the 13-inch MacBook Air from ...
Read Full Article5 comments
macbookairthunderboltports

What to Expect If Apple Debuts a New MacBook Air at WWDC Next Week

Wednesday June 1, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
With the chances of Apple revealing its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 looking decidedly less likely as its developer conference creeps nearer, rumors of Apple's new-look MacBook Air have once again come to the fore. Here's everything we expect to see if Apple chooses to announce a new version of its slimmest notebook next week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. R...
Read Full Article171 comments

Popular Stories

2016 12 inch macbook feature

Apple's Rumored 12-Inch MacBook Could Be Pro Model With M2 Pro and M2 Max

Friday June 10, 2022 6:27 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Thursday reported that Apple is considering launching an all-new 12-inch notebook at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Gurman said it is unclear if the 12-inch model would be a low-end MacBook or a higher-end MacBook Pro. Twitter user "Majin Bu" has since claimed that the model will be a new 12-inch MacBook Pro that may be equipped with Apple's next-generation M2...
Read Full Article239 comments
ipados 16 stage manager

Apple Explains Why Stage Manager is Limited to M1 iPads in New Statement

Friday June 10, 2022 7:46 pm PDT by
One of iPadOS 16's key new features is Stage Manager, which allows users to resize apps into overlapping windows for an improved multitasking experience. Stage Manager also fully supports an external display, allowing users to work with up to four apps on the iPad and up to four apps on the external display simultaneously. To the disappointment of some users, Stage Manager is limited to iPad ...
Read Full Article992 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With macOS Ventura

Friday June 10, 2022 12:30 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday introduced macOS Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac. Set to come out this fall, macOS Ventura is currently available to developers, so we thought we'd take a deep dive to show MacRumors readers all of the new features that are in the update. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Our latest YouTube video highlights...
Read Full Article117 comments
top stories 11jun2022

Top Stories: WWDC Recap of iOS 16, New MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More

Saturday June 11, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Whew, what a week! We're still recovering and trying to absorb all of this week's WWDC announcements, as in addition to jam-packed segments devoted to Apple's various operating systems, we also got some new hardware with the introduction of the M2 chip and a couple of new Macs running it. We'll have the next several months to dig through Apple's software updates before they launch to the...
Read Full Article15 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Five Useful Features Coming to iPhone on iOS 16

Friday June 10, 2022 11:27 am PDT by
While the headline feature of iOS 16 is the ability to customize the Lock screen with new fonts, widgets, and more, the update will include several other useful features on the iPhone, with five of our favorite additions highlighted below. iOS 16 is currently in beta for Apple developers only, but Apple said a public beta will be available at some point in July. iOS 16 will be released for...
Read Full Article38 comments
m1 v intel thumb

Here Are All the macOS Ventura Features Your Intel Mac Won't Support

Wednesday June 8, 2022 7:59 am PDT by
Apple's public release of macOS Ventura is expected sometime in October, but given the number of features in macOS Monterey that were limited to Apple silicon Macs, will Intel Mac owners again feel left out in the cold this fall? Fortunately, it doesn't look like that will be the case this time round, with many of the major features in macOS 13 offering full functionality on both Intel and...
Read Full Article105 comments
apple tv ipad mini pencil deal

Weekend Deals: Apple TV Drops to Record Low of $129.99 as iPad Mini and Apple Pencil 2 Match All-Time Lows

Sunday June 12, 2022 5:08 am PDT by
The latest models of the Apple TV have dropped to record-low prices on Amazon, beating previous lows by $20, while the latest iPad mini and the Apple Pencil 2 have also matched all-time low prices in a weekend sale. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article51 comments