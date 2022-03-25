Upcoming MacBook Air Models Rumored to Feature Two New Display Sizes but Miss Out on Mini-LED Technology
Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.
In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but still 0.6-inches smaller than the current 14.2-inch MacBook Pro. The new display size will presumably be accommodated by a complete redesign that moves away from the current tapered profile in favor of a thinner, MacBook Pro-like chassis.
Earlier this week, Young reported that Apple was working on a larger, 15-inch MacBook Air model set to launch in 2023. This is not the first time that we have heard about a 15-inch MacBook Air, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said last year that Apple was working on a larger, 15-inch MacBook Air. Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that this device may be called the "MacBook" rather than MacBook Air.
Today, Young said that the 15-inch MacBook Air or "MacBook" will feature an exact display size of 15.2-inches. This is 0.2-inches smaller than the 15-inch display size that Apple previously offered on its larger MacBook Pro model until the introduction of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019. Assuming the device would also sport thinner bezels than the now-discontinued 15-inch MacBook Pro and a new design, the 15-inch MacBook Air could have a noticeably smaller overall size compared to that device.
Young told MacRumors that neither of the new MacBook Air models will feature a mini-LED display or ProMotion technology. This seems to run against multiple claims from DigiTimes which said that the MacBook Air will get a mini-LED display in 2022, but Young maintains that the two new MacBook Air models will have LCD displays to maintain a lower price points compared to the high-end MacBook Pros.
Young has revealed a wide range of accurate insights into Apple's plans, such as the iPhone 13 Pro's ProMotion display, the display size and bezels of the sixth-generation iPad mini, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro's mini-LED displays with ProMotion, and more.
Top Rated Comments
The iPad Air doesn't have ProMotion or a mini LED display, so it would make sense to me for the Mac equivalent to follow the same trajectory.
In time it'll trickle down as it always done, but for something that's fresh out the door, it'll be a while yet.