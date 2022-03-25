Upcoming MacBook Air Models Rumored to Feature Two New Display Sizes but Miss Out on Mini-LED Technology

by

Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.

macbook air rounded mock grey
In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current ‌MacBook Air‌, but still 0.6-inches smaller than the current 14.2-inch MacBook Pro. The new display size will presumably be accommodated by a complete redesign that moves away from the current tapered profile in favor of a thinner, MacBook Pro-like chassis.

Earlier this week, Young reported that Apple was working on a larger, 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ model set to launch in 2023. This is not the first time that we have heard about a 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said last year that Apple was working on a larger, 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌. Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that this device may be called the "MacBook" rather than ‌MacBook Air‌.

Today, Young said that the 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ or "MacBook" will feature an exact display size of 15.2-inches. This is 0.2-inches smaller than the 15-inch display size that Apple previously offered on its larger MacBook Pro model until the introduction of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019. Assuming the device would also sport thinner bezels than the now-discontinued 15-inch MacBook Pro and a new design, the 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ could have a noticeably smaller overall size compared to that device.

Young told MacRumors that neither of the new ‌MacBook Air‌ models will feature a mini-LED display or ProMotion technology. This seems to run against multiple claims from DigiTimes which said that the ‌MacBook Air‌ will get a mini-LED display in 2022, but Young maintains that the two new ‌MacBook Air‌ models will have LCD displays to maintain a lower price points compared to the high-end MacBook Pros.

Young has revealed a wide range of accurate insights into Apple's plans, such as the iPhone 13 Pro's ProMotion display, the display size and bezels of the sixth-generation iPad mini, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro's mini-LED displays with ProMotion, and more.

