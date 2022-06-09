14-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Rumored to Launch in Early 2023

Apple is reportedly developing an iPad Pro with a 14.1-inch display, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.



On Twitter, Young claimed that this larger ‌iPad Pro‌ model will feature a mini-LED display and ProMotion:

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

The rumor was first shared by the hit-and-miss Twitter leaker known as "Majin Bu" yesterday, who said that Apple is developing a 14.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ model with the M2 chip, configured with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory as standard:

According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels and this new 14.1 iPad #Apple #AppleRumor — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 8, 2022

Majin Bu also mentioned other upcoming ‌iPad Pro‌ models, saying that "no major changes" are expected for the 11-inch model, while the 12.9-inch model may feature slimmer bezels around the display. Majin Bu also implied that new features in iPadOS 16, such as Stage Manager, suggest that there is a use case for an ‌iPad Pro‌ with an even larger display.

Young now seems to have supported Majin Bu's rumor about the existence of a 14.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. Young has revealed a wide range of accurate insights into Apple's plans, such as the iPhone 13 Pro's ProMotion display, the display size and bezels of the sixth-generation iPad mini, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro's mini-LED displays with ProMotion, and more, so his comments are worth taking seriously.

While Majin Bu suggested that new ‌iPad Pro‌ models could be unveiled at an Apple event in October or November this year, but Young was unsure of launch timing, saying that early 2023 "may be more likely."

The first rumors about even larger ‌iPad Pro‌ models came from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year. In the first edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said Apple was exploring iPads with larger displays:

I'm told that Apple has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads that could hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest. They're unlikely for next year—with Apple's attention on a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for 2022—and it's possible they never come at all. But a big iPad would be the perfect device for many people, including me, and would continue to blur the lines between tablet and laptop.

The latest rumor about a 14.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ from Majin Bu and Young, in addition to Gurman's previous comments, suggest that an even larger ‌iPad Pro‌ could arrive sooner rather than later.