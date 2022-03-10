11-Inch iPad Pro No Longer Expected to Gain Mini-LED Display in 2022

The updated 11-inch iPad Pro expected to launch sometime this year can no longer be expected to feature a mini-LED display like its larger 12.9-inch sibling, display analyst Ross Young said today on Twitter.



Earlier rumors indicated that after keeping mini-LED exclusive to just the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ in 2021, Apple would expand the newer display technology to the smaller 11-inch form factor. Young, in a tweet, says that's no longer expected this year, noting the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is "doing really well" and that Apple doesn't need to bring mini-LED to the smaller form factor.

If the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ were to gain a mini-LED display, it would bring both ‌iPad Pro‌ sizes to more parity, potentially decreasing the appeal of the significantly larger 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. Both iPad sizes share the same M1 Apple silicon chip, camera, and design, with the display technology and battery capacities being the only differences. Apple is planning to update the ‌iPad Pro‌ sometime this year, and rumors are slightly muddled on what exactly to expect.

Rumors indicate the ‌iPad Pro‌ will support reverse wireless charging for devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, but subsequent reports have shed light on issues Apple is facing with developing such a feature.

Apple initially wanted to develop a glass back on the ‌iPad Pro‌, but it may instead opt for a large glass Apple logo instead for the wireless charging. Regarding performance, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said the new ‌iPad‌ Pros running iPadOS will likely feature the M2 Apple silicon chip, which is even more powerful than the current ‌M1‌ chip in the ‌iPad Pro‌ and the new fifth-generation iPad Air.