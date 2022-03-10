11-Inch iPad Pro No Longer Expected to Gain Mini-LED Display in 2022
The updated 11-inch iPad Pro expected to launch sometime this year can no longer be expected to feature a mini-LED display like its larger 12.9-inch sibling, display analyst Ross Young said today on Twitter.
Earlier rumors indicated that after keeping mini-LED exclusive to just the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2021, Apple would expand the newer display technology to the smaller 11-inch form factor. Young, in a tweet, says that's no longer expected this year, noting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is "doing really well" and that Apple doesn't need to bring mini-LED to the smaller form factor.
If the 11-inch iPad Pro were to gain a mini-LED display, it would bring both iPad Pro sizes to more parity, potentially decreasing the appeal of the significantly larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Both iPad sizes share the same M1 Apple silicon chip, camera, and design, with the display technology and battery capacities being the only differences. Apple is planning to update the iPad Pro sometime this year, and rumors are slightly muddled on what exactly to expect.
Rumors indicate the iPad Pro will support reverse wireless charging for devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, but subsequent reports have shed light on issues Apple is facing with developing such a feature.
Apple initially wanted to develop a glass back on the iPad Pro, but it may instead opt for a large glass Apple logo instead for the wireless charging. Regarding performance, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said the new iPad Pros running iPadOS will likely feature the M2 Apple silicon chip, which is even more powerful than the current M1 chip in the iPad Pro and the new fifth-generation iPad Air.
Popular Stories
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera.
We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
The first benchmark for Apple's M1 Ultra chip popped up on Geekbench following today's event, confirming that the doubled-up M1 Max is indeed able to outperform the highest-end Mac Pro as Apple claims.
Labeled Mac13,2, the Mac Studio with 20-core M1 Ultra that was benchmarked earned a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055.
Comparatively, the highest-end Mac Pro with...
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
Following today's event that saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided some detail on the MacBook Air, another Mac product that we're expecting to see refreshed later in the year.
According to Kuo, the 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design and more color options. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will not...
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch.
Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event.
As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Apple could unveil a new "Mac Studio" machine and a new display that runs iOS at the March 8 event, according to a last minute confirmation from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the Mac Studio and a "new monitor running iOS are "ready to go" and will likely be debuting tomorrow.
Earlier today, YouTuber Luke Miani shared renders of what he claims is the "Mac Studio,"...
Top Rated Comments
But to be fair to Apple they actually said (when asked why the 11” didn’t get miniLED by Brian Tong), that they feel like their 11” Pro users like the portability of the device and they didn’t want to increase the weight/thickness of it, so it does sort of make sense.
On top of that I presume they want to try and steer people towards the larger size going forward as it’s likely that provides a higher mark up than the 11”.