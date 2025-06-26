iPhone 17 Air Screen Protector Reveals a Potential Design Difference

A screen protector that is allegedly designed for Apple's rumored ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model has revealed a potential design difference.



Based on an image shared today by a leaker known as Majin Bu, the iPhone 17 Air's front camera may be positioned to the left of the Dynamic Island, rather than to the right of it like on iPhone models released over the past few years.

It is unclear why Apple may be planning this change specifically for the iPhone 17 Air, but perhaps the device's ultra-thin design has forced it to rearrange some internal components related to the front camera and Face ID. The device is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever released, measuring just 5.5mm at its thinnest point.



All four iPhone 17 models released this year are rumored to feature a 24-megapixel front camera, up from a 12-megapixel front camera on all iPhone 16 models. This change alone likely does not explain the iPhone 17 Air's potential repositioned front camera, given that the screen protectors shown for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max still have a front camera hole on the right side of the Dynamic Island.

Apple will likely announce the iPhone 17 Air in September, and it may offer an explanation for the repositioned front camera at that time, if this rumor is true.