Apple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset to Feature Three Displays

by

Apple's mixed reality headset that's set to launch in 2022 will be equipped with three displays, according to a research report shared today by display analyst Ross Young.

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature orange
The display configuration will include two micro OLED displays along with one AMOLED panel, with Sony set to supply the micro OLED displays that Apple will use. The micro OLED displays will be the main displays for the headset, but it's not yet known just what the AMOLED display will be used for.

Modern VR headsets don't use AMOLED technology because the pixel density is too low, so it's possible that Apple is going to add it for low-resolution peripheral vision.

Sony recently showed off a 4K display with 4000 pixels per inch designed for use with VR headsets, and the report suggests that it's possible Sony developed this display specifically for Apple. If Apple is indeed using this Sony technology, an assumed array of 4000 x 4000 pixels indicates the display for the headset will measure in at 1.4 inches diagonally.

This kind of advanced display configuration will come at a "high price," and Young suggests that the headset will cost several thousand dollars, which is in line with previous reports that have indicated a price of around $3,000.

The first iteration of the AR/VR headset from Apple will likely be targeted at professionals and developers and will be used to expand Apple's AR/VR ecosystem. Current rumors suggest the headset could perhaps see an introduction at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference and a debut later in the year, but it is not yet clear if it will be ready in time.

