LTPO Displays Supporting 120Hz Refresh Rates Again Rumored for iPhone 13 Pro Models

The two higher-end "iPhone 13 Pro" models that are coming in 2021 are expected to use LTPO display technology to enable 120Hz refresh rates, according to display analyst Ross Young.



Young reaffirmed the detail in a tweet that said he'd heard rumors about only one model featuring LTPO, which he says is inaccurate.

Heard some rumors in the industry and media that there would only be one LTPO model from Apple later this year. Can confirm that is not the case. Apple fans can relax! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 16, 2021

LTPO OLED displays feature a more power efficient backplane able to turn the individual pixels on and off on the display, better preserving battery life. Young has previously said that LTPO technology is linked to 120Hz refresh rates and will need to be implemented before ProMotion can be brought to the iPhone , otherwise the 120Hz refresh rate would drain too much battery life.

At this point, multiple rumors have confirmed both LTPO technology and 120Hz refresh rates for the two Pro-level ‌iPhone 13‌ models. 120Hz ProMotion displays were rumored for the iPhone 12 models as well, but Apple did not implement them and instead saved the feature for the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.

Samsung will supply most of the LTPO OLED displays to Apple, with Apple also potentially sourcing displays from BOE and LG Display.

Apple has long offered 120Hz refresh rates in the iPad Pro lineup. As on the iPad, the higher refresh rate on the ‌iPhone‌ will make motion content on the screen smoother, crisper, and more responsive for tasks like reading, gaming, and more.