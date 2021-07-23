Next iPad Mini Won't Feature Mini-LED Display, Claims Display Analyst

by

Yesterday, DigiTimes claimed that the upcoming iPad mini will feature a mini-LED display, but now, display analyst Ross Young is going at odds with that report, claiming that while the updated ‌iPad mini‌ continues to be on track for a release this year, it won't feature a mini-LED display.

iPad mini pro feature
Young says he "confirmed" with Radiant Opto-Electronics, who DigiTimes claims would provide Apple with the display, that the upcoming ‌iPad mini‌ will not feature a mini-LED display. It's important to note that suppliers are tight-lipped about specific details about their client's work, especially suppliers working for Apple.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously stated that an updated iPad mini with a mini-LED display would launch in 2020, but likely due to the global health crisis and delays in production, that failed to materialize. The ‌‌iPad mini‌‌ rumor cycle has been rather cloudy, but some claims have pointed to a significant redesign featuring no home button, a Touch ID sensor embedded into the power button, a USB-C port, and a larger display.

Rumors are also conflicting on whether the upcoming ‌iPad mini‌ will feature Apple's current flagship A14 chip, included in the latest iPad Air and iPhone 12, or whether the iPad will use the A15 chip, destined for the upcoming iPhone 13. Rumors have also suggested that a "Pro" model of the ‌iPad mini‌ is also in the works; however, that doesn't seem to be likely.

Related Roundup: iPad mini 5
Tag: Ross Young
Buyer's Guide: iPad Mini (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

Tagbert Avatar
Tagbert
52 minutes ago at 08:24 am

Make up your mind, Macrumors.
... Mac RUMORS...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
1 hour ago at 08:11 am
The form factor appeals to me, whether it has mini led or not does not interest me in the least. Kinda thought that was a stretch anyway.

Sounding like, as it stands now, this will be like a mini iPad air 4 of sorts with the same display tech.

In other words, none of these analysts, leakers, or youtube talking heads know anything and are just guessing.

They know about as much as my cat Sophie does about this. Welcome to the dog days of summer leaks!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejoshuabradshaw Avatar
thejoshuabradshaw
1 hour ago at 08:11 am
Makes no sense to do so. Also, I want it to be affordable. I am fine with my Mini5. Just improve the chipset and add faceID and we're good.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thingstoponder Avatar
thingstoponder
42 minutes ago at 08:34 am

My assumption is that it will end up being a smaller version of the iPad Air. But let's see - hopefully not too long until we (finally) leave the rumor stage.
That’s what I think. Same specs as the Air but smaller. Probably price increase to 499 like the Air redesign got a 100 increase. Either gets A14 like the Air or it gets A15 and Air is updated alongside it with the A15 also.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rafterman Avatar
Rafterman
12 minutes ago at 09:03 am

YES!!! It means they won't raise the price!
Seriously?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I@beck Avatar
I@beck
1 hour ago at 08:09 am
I think Apple would keep the mini LED for the Ipad Pro series. very Unlikely that Ipad mini will adopt it. Although the mini LED will not be a feature, it remains as a very anticipating product of the year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

General Apps Messages

All Three Major U.S. Carriers and Google Adopt Rich Communication Services, But No Sign of Apple Interest

Tuesday July 20, 2021 1:15 pm PDT by
For the last several years, Google has been pushing a new communications protocol called Rich Communication Services, or RCS. RCS is designed to replace SMS, the current text message standard, and it offers support for higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, bigger file sizes, better encryption, improved group chat, and more. Verizon today announced that it is planning to adopt...
Read Full Article216 comments
AirPods Pro Beta Firmware

AirPods Pro Beta Firmware Now Available

Wednesday July 21, 2021 6:50 am PDT by
Upcoming AirPods Pro firmware updates are now available to Apple Developer Program members as beta versions. AirPods Pro firmware beta one features FaceTime Spatial Audio and Ambient Noise Reduction. Custom Transparency mode, including Conversation Boost, was initially expected to be included in the beta but appears to have been delayed for a later version. Apple made the announcement...
Read Full Article39 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Music to Livestream Premiere of Kanye West's New Album 'Donda' on Thursday

Wednesday July 21, 2021 1:49 am PDT by
Apple Music on Thursday will host a global livestream for the premiere of Kanye West's tenth studio album, titled "Donda." The sold-out event will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and Apple Music's livestream will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The livestream was revealed in a Beats Studio Buds ad that aired during the NBA Finals. The ad features U.S. track...
Read Full Article89 comments
ios wifi settings

Apple Confirms iOS 14.7 Fixes WiFi Bug and Many Other Vulnerabilities

Wednesday July 21, 2021 11:38 am PDT by
Following the release of iPadOS 14.7 this morning, Apple has shared details on the security updates that are included in iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, macOS Big Sur 11.5, watchOS 7.6, and tvOS 14.7, all of which came out this week. Notably, Apple's documentation confirms that the iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 updates address a WiFi-related vulnerability that could impact iOS devices when joining a...
Read Full Article49 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Gurman: Redesigned MacBook Pros to Launch Between September and November

Sunday July 18, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to release its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sometime between September and November, as part of another packed fall season for new product launches, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter and can be expected to be...
Read Full Article166 comments
macOS Malware Feature

Common Windows Malware Can Now Infect Macs

Wednesday July 21, 2021 8:13 am PDT by
A common form of malware on Windows systems has been modified into a new strain called "XLoader" that can also target macOS (via Bleeping Computer). Derived from the Formbook info-stealer for Windows, XLoader is a form of cross-platform malware advertised as a botnet with no dependencies. It is used to steal login credentials, capture screenshots, log keystrokes, and execute malicious files. ...
Read Full Article115 comments
magsafe battery pack solo

Hands-On With Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack

Tuesday July 20, 2021 11:14 am PDT by
The new MagSafe Battery Pack that Apple debuted this week is arriving to customers starting today and it's also now available for in-store pickup in many Apple retail locations around the world. We snagged one this morning and thought we'd take a look at it to let MacRumors readers know if it's worth the $99 asking price. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As the name ...
Read Full Article112 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 With Podcast App Updates and Bug Fixes

Wednesday July 21, 2021 10:15 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November 2020. macOS Big Sur 11.5 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.4. The new ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌ 11.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. macOS Big Sur...
Read Full Article64 comments
apple tv 4k design green

Apple Releases tvOS 14.7 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Monday July 19, 2021 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 14.7, the seventh update to the tvOS 14 operating system that initially debuted in September 2020. tvOS 14.7 comes two months after the launch of the tvOS 14.6 update. tvOS 14.7, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software ...
Read Full Article24 comments
ipad pro m1 feature

Apple Releases iPadOS 14.7 With Apple Card Merging Option, Fix for 3.5mm Headphone Jack to USB-C Adapter Bug

Wednesday July 21, 2021 10:18 am PDT by
Apple today released iPadOS 14.7, marking the seventh major update to the iPadOS operating system that came out in September 2020. Apple already released iOS 14.7 on July 19, but for some reason, delayed the iPadOS 14.7 debut until today. The iPadOS 14.7 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new ...
Read Full Article28 comments