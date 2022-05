iPhone 14 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Slightly Larger Screen Sizes

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will feature slightly larger screen sizes compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to information shared by display industry consultant Ross Young.



When measured as a standard rectangular shape, Young said the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.12-inch screen, compared to a 6.06-inch screen on the iPhone 13 Pro. Likewise, Young said the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.69-inch screen, which would be marginally larger than the 6.68-inch screen on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Young said the slightly larger screen sizes are due to narrower bezels around the display and a new pill-and-hole design replacing the notch. The pill-shaped cutout is expected to house Face ID sensors, with the hole being for the front camera.

iPhone 13 Pro - 6.06"

iPhone 14 Pro - 6.12"

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 6.68"

iPhone 14 Pro Max - 6.69" Differences due to pill + hole replacing the notch and narrower bezels. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 10, 2022

Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants , has a respectable track record with regards to display-related information about future Apple products. He accurately revealed that the sixth-generation iPad mini would feature an 8.3-inch display and that the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would feature ProMotion