iPhone 14 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Slightly Larger Screen Sizes

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will feature slightly larger screen sizes compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to information shared by display industry consultant Ross Young.



When measured as a standard rectangular shape, Young said the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.12-inch screen, compared to a 6.06-inch screen on the iPhone 13 Pro. Likewise, Young said the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.69-inch screen, which would be marginally larger than the 6.68-inch screen on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Young said the slightly larger screen sizes are due to narrower bezels around the display and a new pill-and-hole design replacing the notch. The pill-shaped cutout is expected to house Face ID sensors, with the hole being for the front camera.