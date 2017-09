Apple Shares Full Video of Today's iPhone X Event Keynote on its Website

iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus Announcements

Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 3 Announcements

iOS, macOS, and Other Software Announcements

Miscellaneous

Apple's iPhone X event has officially wrapped up, so as it does for every keynote the company has now posted the full video of the event on its website . For anyone who avoided news of the event, couldn't watch due to work or school, or followed our spoiler-free post, you now have the chance to catch up with all of the reveals on your own time.Apple will also publish the keynote to iTunes and its YouTube channel, but it usually takes a bit longer for the videos to show up there. For Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference this year , on June 5, it took four days for the WWDC keynote to appear on YouTube. We'll update this article each time the iPhone X event keynote is added to a new site to stream online.The company has been quicker in adding the short videos that debuted during the keynote to its YouTube channel, giving viewers who missed them the first time around -- or those who want to watch them again -- the chance to check out each ad. We've rounded up the new videos and listed them below:In addition to the videos posted online, you can catch up with all of the iPhone X event coverage by checking out our list of keynote and news highlights below, encompassing all of MacRumors' September 12 event coverage that has been posted today. This includes articles about the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch Series 3, iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and many more.This post will be updated throughout the day as new articles are posted, and when Apple shares the iPhone X event keynote to iTunes and YouTube.