New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
Apple Shares Full Video of Today's iPhone X Event Keynote on its Website
Apple's iPhone X event has officially wrapped up, so as it does for every keynote the company has now posted the full video of the event on its website. For anyone who avoided news of the event, couldn't watch due to work or school, or followed our spoiler-free post, you now have the chance to catch up with all of the reveals on your own time.
Apple will also publish the keynote to iTunes and its YouTube channel, but it usually takes a bit longer for the videos to show up there. For Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference this year, on June 5, it took four days for the WWDC keynote to appear on YouTube. We'll update this article each time the iPhone X event keynote is added to a new site to stream online.
The company has been quicker in adding the short videos that debuted during the keynote to its YouTube channel, giving viewers who missed them the first time around -- or those who want to watch them again -- the chance to check out each ad. We've rounded up the new videos and listed them below:
- Apple Watch — Dear Apple
- Apple Watch Series 3 — Surf
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 8 seconds
- iPhone X
- iPhone X — Introducing iPhone X
- Meet iPhone X
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus — Unveiled
In addition to the videos posted online, you can catch up with all of the iPhone X event coverage by checking out our list of keynote and news highlights below, encompassing all of MacRumors' September 12 event coverage that has been posted today. This includes articles about the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch Series 3, iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and many more.
- Apple Reveals 'iPhone 8' and 'iPhone 8 Plus' With Glass Bodies and A11 Bionic Chip
- Apple Confirms iPhone Wireless Charging Accessories Coming from Mophie, Belkin, and More
- Apple Announces 5.8-inch 'iPhone X' With Super Retina OLED Edge-to-Edge Display
- Apple Releases New Accessories and Cases for iPhone 8 and iPhone X
- Hands-On With Apple's New Glass-Backed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X Impressions: 'Striking' Display and 'Sensational-Looking' Design Make High Price Worth It
- Apple Introduces 'Animoji' as iPhone X Exclusive Feature
- AppleCare+ Priced at $199 for iPhone X, $149 for iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X Comes Only in Space Gray and Silver With No Sign of Gold
- Apple Announces 'Apple TV 4K' With 4K and HDR Video Powered by Faster A10X Chip
- Apple Reveals New 'Apple Watch Series 3' Models With LTE and Faster Dual-Core Processor
- Apple Announces New Watch Bands and Finishes for Apple Watch Series 3
- LTE Apple Watch to Cost $10 Per Month on AT&T and Verizon
- Apple's TV App Expanding to Seven Countries, Starting With Canada and Australia Later This Month
- Apple Watch Series 3: Skepticism Surrounds Usefulness of LTE, but Performance Improvements Welcome
- Apple Seeds iOS 11 Golden Master to Developers Ahead of September 19 Public Launch
- Apple Seeds watchOS 4 Golden Master to Developers
- Apple Seeds tvOS 11 Golden Master to Developers
- macOS High Sierra Will Be Released on September 25
- Live Coverage of Apple's iPhone X Event at Steve Jobs Theater
- Apple Introduces New Second-Generation AirPods Case With Wireless Charging Support
- Apple Unveils 'AirPower' Multi-Device Wireless Charging Accessory Coming Next Year
- Apple Launches New urBeats3 Earphones, New Colors for BeatsX
- Apple Introduces Revamped $59 Siri Remote With More Prominent Menu Button
- Apple's Clips App to Offer 360-Degree 'Selfie Scenes' on iPhone X
This post will be updated throughout the day as new articles are posted, and when Apple shares the iPhone X event keynote to iTunes and YouTube.
iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus Announcements
Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 3 Announcements
iOS, macOS, and Other Software Announcements
Miscellaneous
Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 10, Apple Watch, watchOS 3, watchOS 4, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iOS 11
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy), Apple Watch (Don't Buy)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 03:00 pm
iPhone X is sooo beautifulThat top, front notch it has going on definitely ain't beautiful.
1 hour ago at 03:08 pm
The ears/notch are the worst idea Apple has put out. I am shocked it made it to the actual product. It sounds like one of the early ideas that should have been killed in the idea room.
I was going to look past it based on the leaks thinking this would just be a homescreen/in-app thing, but seeing in live in the Keynote where it was persistent in all your videos/photos...WTF Apple??? There's going to be a hole in all of our photos and videos?
They could have easily just blacked out the top, and included the wireless signal, etc. with a black background with white font, and cut off photos and videos there. But they had to be "innovative" with a full screen display and show off that they went "edge-to-edge."
I swear, this is just a huge joke by Samsung on Apple. "Sure...we can supply you with OLED (trying to hide laughter)"
I was going to look past it based on the leaks thinking this would just be a homescreen/in-app thing, but seeing in live in the Keynote where it was persistent in all your videos/photos...WTF Apple??? There's going to be a hole in all of our photos and videos?
They could have easily just blacked out the top, and included the wireless signal, etc. with a black background with white font, and cut off photos and videos there. But they had to be "innovative" with a full screen display and show off that they went "edge-to-edge."
I swear, this is just a huge joke by Samsung on Apple. "Sure...we can supply you with OLED (trying to hide laughter)"
54 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
iPhone X is sooo ugly
iPhone X is sooo beautiful
iPhone X is sooo expensive...
:rolleyes:
1 hour ago at 02:41 pm
iPhone X is sooo ugly
1 hour ago at 03:07 pm
Face ID = fail.
57 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
I think this is the classic "Steve would never have done it" release of the iPhone.
They got ambitious thinking they could do edge-to-edge by the time this released...they can only do skinny bezels. They thought they'd have touch-id under the glass to go with face-id, and it wasn't ready. Then there's the continued camera bump (admittedly hard to fix), and, of course, the awful--stylistically--notch.
Steve would have waited until it was ready...however, Apple is a much better company overall with Cook, even if their products are not nearly as special.
They got ambitious thinking they could do edge-to-edge by the time this released...they can only do skinny bezels. They thought they'd have touch-id under the glass to go with face-id, and it wasn't ready. Then there's the continued camera bump (admittedly hard to fix), and, of course, the awful--stylistically--notch.
Steve would have waited until it was ready...however, Apple is a much better company overall with Cook, even if their products are not nearly as special.
49 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
Another thing with FaceID is that they always show unlocking to be a 2-step process: You have to look at the phone to unlock it, then you have to swipe up to get to the home screen. With TouchID, you can just press the home button and it will automatically unlock and go to the home screen.
Will you be able to just look at the phone and automatically have it unlock and go to home screen in one pass? Because if not, this is a much slower and inconvenient process.
Will you be able to just look at the phone and automatically have it unlock and go to home screen in one pass? Because if not, this is a much slower and inconvenient process.
1 hour ago at 02:49 pm
Just watched the whole thing. It felt kinda drab, and forced. The cool thing was the Apple TV 4k, I might consider getting that especially at only 179. HDR and 4k should be awesome, and it plays games. But the new iPhone x.... meh, it doesn't seem that much different from my iPhone 7 plus. I can't remember a single thing about it, and just watched it 5 minutes ago. Oh... animojis! Yeah, I can make my face a big panda face. and I can use my face to unlock stuff. Lots of focus on the face, bet they said the word face 48 times. Tim Cook doesn't seem to have the je ne se qua, he is like a politically correct placeholder.

edit: I don't use Apple Watch, but the 3 can be used to make calls from anywhere. now that is pretty awesome, and I think we will all begin using those devices eventually. Soooo convenient.
edit: I don't use Apple Watch, but the 3 can be used to make calls from anywhere. now that is pretty awesome, and I think we will all begin using those devices eventually. Soooo convenient.
edit: I don't use Apple Watch, but the 3 can be used to make calls from anywhere. now that is pretty awesome, and I think we will all begin using those devices eventually. Soooo convenient.
1 hour ago at 02:50 pm
Nonsense phone. Basically all the crap Apple said people didn't need - from Qi wireless charging to Amoled - wait for it, Face unlock!. At an insane price. They forgot the Stylus, I mean pencil.
Oh, and "Bionic Neural Processor" "AirPower"... really? that is what you going with?. Attack of the 12 year old marketing. This is for the people who pay $15 dollars for a hotdog in Time-Sqr.
Good luck with that.
Oh, and "Bionic Neural Processor" "AirPower"... really? that is what you going with?. Attack of the 12 year old marketing. This is for the people who pay $15 dollars for a hotdog in Time-Sqr.
Good luck with that.
1 hour ago at 02:51 pm
iPhone X is sooo uglyiPhone X is sooo beautiful
[ Read All Comments ]