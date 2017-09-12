iPhone X Comes Only in Space Gray and Silver With No Sign of Gold

Tuesday September 12, 2017 2:52 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today at the Steve Jobs Theater introduced the iPhone X, and said the high-end smartphone will be available in Space Gray and Silver, despite multiple rumors recently about a so-called "Blush Gold" colorway.


For perspective, the less expensive iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in an all-new gold finish, and beyond the plastic iPhone 5c, every model since the iPhone 5s has been available in at least one shade of gold.

Yesterday, well-connected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple may be encountering some production issues with the gold iPhone X, which could explain why Space Gray and Silver will be the only colors at launch.
Due to component supply constraints, we estimate current production of the OLED iPhone at less than 10k units per day, which means the model will remain in severe short supply for a while. Furthermore, we estimate that the gold version of the OLED iPhone will encounter some production problems and will initially be available only in extremely low volume. There is even a chance that the gold version will go on sale at a later date than the other versions. However, we believe these shipment delays will have a limited impact on the shares of Apple and its supply chain members.
Kuo predicted that the gold iPhone X would either be available in "extremely low volume" or go on sale at a later date, but it's unclear at this point if Apple will introduce a gold model to the iPhone X lineup in the future.

Apple has introduced new colors for already-released iPhone models in the past, like the (PRODUCT)RED special edition iPhone 7, so it's certainly a possibility the iPhone X could eventually come in gold.

iPhone X can be ordered starting Friday, October 27, with in-store availability starting Friday, November 3.

