Apple's TV App Expanding to Seven Countries, Starting With Canada and Australia Later This Month

Tuesday September 12, 2017 2:13 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that its TV app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV will be expanding to seven additional countries by the end of the year.


The app will be released in Canada and Australia later this month, followed by France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and the UK by the end of the year. The app has been available in the United States only until now.

Apple's TV app simplifies the television-watching experience, and helps users discover new TV shows and movies to watch. The app provides a unified experience for accessing TV shows and movies across multiple video apps.

The announcement was made by Apple's services chief Eddy Cue during the company's iPhone X event at the Steve Jobs Theater today.

MrZippyUK
1 hour ago at 02:22 pm
Will be interesting as only UK channel with an app is BBC iPlayer, despite them all having iOS apps.

Netflix and NowTV are available, although the NowTV app is bugggy and basically an Apple TV 3 app ported and never updated.

Anyway hopefully this means they’ve worked with UK networks to get their apps on the Apple TV.
Joseph H
1 hour ago at 02:30 pm

ITV and Channel 5 are confirmed to be joining the UK lineup meaning that only Channel 4 won’t be on board of the main networks.
