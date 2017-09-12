Apple Releases New Accessories and Cases for iPhone 8 and iPhone X

Following Apple's Tuesday event that saw the debut of the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, Apple has introduced a range of new wireless accessories and cases in a selection of new colors.
There's a new Leather Folio case specifically designed for the iPhone X, with a front cover that protects the display of the device when not in use. The Leather Folio case is priced at $99 and comes in Cosmos Blue, Taupe, Black, and Berry. Because the iPhone X will not be shipping out to customers until November, the Leather Folio case is not yet available for purchase.
Along with the Folio Case, Apple has introduced new standard Silicone and Leather cases for the iPhone X, the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus. Because the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are nearly identical in size and shape to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, these new cases also fit Apple's existing devices.
The iPhone X Silicone Case is priced at $39 and comes in Blue Cobalt, Rose Red, Ultra Violet, Dark Olive, White, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, Black, and (PRODUCT)RED.
The iPhone X Leather Case is priced at $49 and comes in Cosmos Blue, Pink Fuchsia, Dark Aubergine, Charcoal Gray, Taupe, Saddle Brown, Midnight Blue, Black, and (PRODUCT)RED.
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Silicone Cases are priced at $35 and $39, respectively, and come in Blue Cobalt, Rose Red, Ultra Violet, Dark Olive, White, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, Black, and (PRODUCT)RED.
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Leather Cases are priced at $45 and $49, respectively, and come in Cosmos Blue, Pink Fuchsia, Dark Aubergine, Charcoal Gray, Taupe, Saddle Brown, Black, Midnight Blue, and (PRODUCT)RED.
There are two Qi wireless chargers built for the iPhone X and the iPhone 8, designed by Mophie and Belkin. Both are simple charging pads that plug into the wall and then charge the iPhone X/iPhone 8 inductively. Belkin's solution (on the left in the image below) is priced at $59.95 and comes in white. Mophie's charging base comes in black and is also priced at $59.95. Neither charging base is available as of yet and there's no release date available.
The $49 iPhone Lightning Dock, which will work with both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X in lieu of wireless charging, is available in a new shade of gold that matches the new gold color available for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. Black, Silver, Space Gray, and Rose Gold continue to be available as well. The new dock is available today.
Though there were no iPad updates today, Apple has introduced accessories for the device in a range of new colors. There's a new (PRODUCT)RED Leather Sleeve priced at $129, and a new (PRODUCT)RED Apple Pencil Case priced at $29.
Smart Covers for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro models are available in new colors as well. Silicone Smart Covers now come in Blue Cobalt, Rose Red, Ultra Violet, and (PRODUCT)RED while Leather Smart Covers come in Pink Fuchsia and (PRODUCT)RED.
Most of the new iPhone and iPad cases are available for delivery this week, with the exception of the cases designed for the iPhone X. Those are unlikely to be available until November, when the iPhone X launches.
