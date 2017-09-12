Apple Reveals 'iPhone 8' and 'iPhone 8 Plus' With Glass Bodies and A11 Bionic Chip

Apple CEO Tim Cook today officially announced the all-new "iPhone 8" and 'iPhone 8 Plus." The iPhones are made from "the most durable glass" ever found in a smartphone, are sealed for water and dust resistance, and include Apple's Retina Display. The iPhones will be available in Silver, Space Gray, and a new Gold finishThe iPhones keep Apple's traditional sizes: iPhone 8 at 4.7-inch and iPhone 8 Plus at 5.5-inch. The speakers are louder than the iPhone 7, and inside each of the new iPhones is the "A11 Bionic" chip. The chip has two performance cores, four high-efficiency cores, and the first-ever Apple-designed GPU that's 30 percent faster than the previous A10 chip.