Apple Reveals 'iPhone 8' and 'iPhone 8 Plus' With Glass Bodies and A11 Bionic Chip

Tuesday September 12, 2017 11:05 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple CEO Tim Cook today officially announced the all-new "iPhone 8" and 'iPhone 8 Plus." The iPhones are made from "the most durable glass" ever found in a smartphone, are sealed for water and dust resistance, and include Apple's Retina Display. The iPhones will be available in Silver, Space Gray, and a new Gold finish


The iPhones keep Apple's traditional sizes: iPhone 8 at 4.7-inch and iPhone 8 Plus at 5.5-inch. The speakers are louder than the iPhone 7, and inside each of the new iPhones is the "A11 Bionic" chip. The chip has two performance cores, four high-efficiency cores, and the first-ever Apple-designed GPU that's 30 percent faster than the previous A10 chip.

Avatar
alvesik
2 minutes ago at 11:08 am
That looks straight pink to me
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
MrGimper
1 minute ago at 11:10 am
So the phone looks the same as it did 4 years ago...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Bamff
2 minutes ago at 11:08 am
It looks like Apple refined the camera 'bump' to resemble the 6s ring on the 4.7.
Rating: 1 Votes
