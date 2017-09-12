iPhone X and iPhone 8 Feature IP67 Water Resistance Rating, Same as iPhone 7

Tuesday September 12, 2017 4:08 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's iPhone X features an IP67 water resistance rating, which is identical to the water resistance rating of the iPhone 7, according to Apple's iPhone X features page. With an IP67 water resistance rating, the iPhone X is splash, water, and dust resistant.

IP67 is two numbers, one that refers to the dust resistance rating and one that refers to water resistance. IP6x is the highest dust resistance rating, so the iPhone X is fully protected against dust.


IPx7, the water resistance rating, means the iPhone X can withstand immersion in water up to one meter (3.3 feet) for 30 minutes, tested in laboratory conditions. IPx7 is the second-highest rating, below IPx8, which indicates an ability to withstand long periods of submersion under pressure.

Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are also rated as IP67 water and dust resistant. With all of its devices, Apple warns that while they are water and dust resistant, those are not permanent conditions and resistance could decrease as a result of normal wear.

Because Apple does not cover any kind of water damage to iOS devices, it's best to continue to use caution when exposing a water resistant iPhone to liquids, avoiding contact whenever possible.

There were rumors suggesting Apple's new iPhones might feature an IP68 water resistance rating to match the Samsung Galaxy devices, but that particular rumor did not turn out to be true.

As for the Apple Watch Series 3, it too has identical water resistance ratings to the Apple Watch Series 2. According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 3 has a water resistance of rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is suitable for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or an ocean, but it should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities that involve exposure to deep water or high-velocity water, including a shower.

Avatar
dampfnudel
56 minutes ago at 04:13 pm
So I guess adding IP68 would've screwed with the margins too much?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
57 minutes ago at 04:12 pm
This was disappointing, it would have made it more of a significant upgrade from the 7 and in general would be extremely useful to have.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dugbug
52 minutes ago at 04:17 pm

They have glass phones now....IP68 should be much easier to implement especially when you don't have a headphone jack. Cheaping out again......


I'm sure it's as good as the 7 which way over delivered. This is just being conservative.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Rychiar
42 minutes ago at 04:27 pm
So they show that fancy ad with the watch in high velocity water which I expected them to follow up by saying it was 100% waterproof now and yet it's not even capable of the commercial? Laaame
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ghost187
55 minutes ago at 04:13 pm
YouTube tests on the iPhone 7 last year showed that Apple underpromised and over delivered. I suspect they further improved it this year.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
NIKKG
36 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
So basically the only difference from the 7 is wireless charging and faster processor. Pretty weak. Glad I sold my 7 plus 128gb for 650 last week on ebay. I'll try out the note 8 once it comes in.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jamesrick80
54 minutes ago at 04:15 pm
They have glass phones now....IP68 should be much easier to implement especially when you don't have a headphone jack. Cheaping out again......
Rating: 1 Votes
