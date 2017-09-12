Apple Announces New Watch Bands and Finishes for Apple Watch Series 3

Apple announced new bands and finishes for the Apple Watch Series 3 during its special event at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino today.The new watch comes in a new gold aluminum finish, silver, and space gray colors. The new Apple Watch Edition, which has a ceramic case, will come in a new gray finish, whereas the previous version only came in white.In addition, Apple is offering a new sport loop woven band, and new Nike Plus models. There are also new Hermès editions available.Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity will be available in 9 countries and 14 carriers from September 22.More to follow...