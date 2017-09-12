New iPhone models with wireless charging and glass bodies.
Live Coverage of Apple's iPhone X Event at Steve Jobs Theater
Apple's first-ever event at the Steve Jobs Theater begins at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where it is widely expected to unveil the iPhone X, a new Apple TV with 4K video, and Apple Watch Series 3 models with LTE connectivity.
Steve Jobs Theater via Apple CEO Tim Cook
We should also be hearing final details and the official release date for iOS 11, and likely macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 as well. And, of course, there may be plenty of other announcements and surprises in the cards.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via the Apple Events app on Apple TV. We've shared instructions on how to watch along with a list of when the keynote starts in time zones around the world.
In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage—no need to refresh—and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds.
Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event. It should be accessible again shortly after the keynote.
Live Updates - No need to refresh
Top Rated Comments
15 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Months and months of rumours, leaks, debates and waiting, glad it's all finally time to put our minds to rest.
15 minutes ago at 08:21 am
After 6 long months of rumors and speculations Finally it's happening. Very excited
Here is what to be excepted at the keynote :-
10 minutes ago at 08:26 am
I haven't been paying much attention - is there going to be anything interesting at this event?Couple of new watch bands rumoured and new colours for the iPad Pro cases.
Other than that not much, don’t get too excited.
12 minutes ago at 08:24 am
New campus, new theater, new products and software. So much to be excited about.
Let's goooooo.
6 minutes ago at 08:30 am
We're finally here. I've waited for a bezel-less iPhone for 5-6 years and it's only 90 minutes left.
7 minutes ago at 08:28 am
I know you 30 year veterans of new announcements have seen it all, but this 8 year n00b is still all tingly about this one.
3 minutes ago at 08:32 am
It's time! I would love a few surprises that Macrumors hasn't talked about!
12 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Finally get to use an OLED iPhone. Bring it on
11 minutes ago at 08:25 am
I haven't been paying much attention - is there going to be anything interesting at this event?
