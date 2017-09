Live Coverage of Apple's iPhone X Event at Steve Jobs Theater

Steve Jobs Theater via Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple's first-ever event at the Steve Jobs Theater begins at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where it is widely expected to unveil the iPhone X, a new Apple TV with 4K video, and Apple Watch Series 3 models with LTE connectivity.We should also be hearing final details and the official release date for iOS 11, and likely macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 as well. And, of course, there may be plenty of other announcements and surprises in the cards.Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via the Apple Events app on Apple TV. We've shared instructions on how to watch along with a list of when the keynote starts in time zones around the world In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage—no need to refresh—and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds.Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event. It should be accessible again shortly after the keynote.