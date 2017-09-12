New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Live Coverage of Apple's iPhone X Event at Steve Jobs Theater

Tuesday September 12, 2017 8:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's first-ever event at the Steve Jobs Theater begins at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where it is widely expected to unveil the iPhone X, a new Apple TV with 4K video, and Apple Watch Series 3 models with LTE connectivity.

Steve Jobs Theater via Apple CEO Tim Cook

We should also be hearing final details and the official release date for iOS 11, and likely macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 as well. And, of course, there may be plenty of other announcements and surprises in the cards.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via the Apple Events app on Apple TV. We've shared instructions on how to watch along with a list of when the keynote starts in time zones around the world.

In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage—no need to refresh—and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds.

Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

Sign up for our newsletter to keep up with Apple news and rumors.



Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event. It should be accessible again shortly after the keynote.

Live Updates - No need to refresh

Loading live updates...


Tag: September 2017 event
[ 35 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Hustler1337
15 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Months and months of rumours, leaks, debates and waiting, glad it's all finally time to put our minds to rest.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
15 minutes ago at 08:21 am
After 6 long months of rumors and speculations Finally it's happening. Very excited

Here is what to be excepted at the keynote :-



Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Joseph H
10 minutes ago at 08:26 am

I haven't been paying much attention - is there going to be anything interesting at this event?

Couple of new watch bands rumoured and new colours for the iPad Pro cases.

Other than that not much, don’t get too excited.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
12 minutes ago at 08:24 am
New campus, new theater, new products and software. So much to be excited about.

Let's goooooo.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
GubbyMan
6 minutes ago at 08:30 am
We're finally here. I've waited for a bezel-less iPhone for 5-6 years and it's only 90 minutes left.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JeffyTheQuik
7 minutes ago at 08:28 am
I know you 30 year veterans of new announcements have seen it all, but this 8 year n00b is still all tingly about this one.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
GadgetBen
3 minutes ago at 08:32 am
It's time! I would love a few surprises that Macrumors hasn't talked about!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Radon87000
12 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Finally get to use an OLED iPhone. Bring it on
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
CarlJ
11 minutes ago at 08:25 am
I haven't been paying much attention - is there going to be anything interesting at this event?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]