iPhone X and iPhone 8 Charge to 50% in 30 Minutes With Fast-Charge Feature

Tuesday September 12, 2017 4:55 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Though not mentioned on stage at today's event, both the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 are "fast-charge capable," which means the two devices can be charged to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, that fast-charging feature is not available using accessories that are sold alongside the two devices. To charge at that level, the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 need to be plugged into Apple's 29W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapters, which are sold alongside its USB-C MacBook and MacBook Pro models.


The least expensive USB-C Power Adapter is the 29W version for the MacBook, priced at $49. The 61W USB-C Power Adapter for the 13-inch MacBook Pro is $69, and the 87W USB-C Power Adapter for the 15-inch MacBook Pro is $79.

To go along with the USB-C Power Adapter, a USB-C to Lightning Cable is also required. Apple charges $25 for a 1 meter cable and $35 for a 2 meter cable.

That means the cheapest solution for fast charging is going to cost iPhone owners an additional $74.

Both devices also support wireless charging using Qi-compatible wireless charging accessories. Product listings for the Belkin and Mophie wireless charging accessories say that high-speed wireless charging (7.5 watts) will be enabled via an update coming later this year, but it won't match the fast-charging speeds available through the USB-C power adapter.

As for battery life, the iPhone X offers two hours of battery life over the iPhone 7, while the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus continue to offer the same battery life.
needfx
10 minutes ago at 04:58 pm
this company is getting more ridiculous by the minute
modemthug
7 minutes ago at 05:00 pm
The Android fanboys are going to have a field day with this

And for once, they’re right

This is obscene
Kevlar
9 minutes ago at 04:59 pm
Pay a premium for a device. And they don't include the hardware to be able to utilize one of the largest features. Sad day.
JGIGS
10 minutes ago at 04:58 pm
I'm sorry having to by another power adapter. WOW. I mean really Apple?
