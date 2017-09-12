Apple Launches New urBeats3 Earphones, New Colors for BeatsX

Apple today quietly introduced new urBeats3 Earphones that come equipped with a Lightning connector, allowing them to work with Apple devices that don't have a headphone jack - the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, plus the existing iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
Apple is also offering a model that has a traditional 3.5mm plug that works with iPads and other Apple devices that continue to offer a headphone jack.
Apple says the urBeats3 wired earphones feature a "fine-tuned acoustic design" for an "exceptional listening experience." They ship with a variety of eartip options for a customized fit, and include secure-fit wingtips for a comfortable, secure fit when working out.
The urBeats3 earphones with a Lightning connector are available in Silver, Gold, and Black to match the new Gold, Silver, and Space Gray iPhone models. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus come in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray, while the iPhone X comes in Silver and Space Gray.
The urBeats3 earphones with 3.5mm jack are available in Gray, White, Blue, and Black. Both models are priced at $99.95, and will be available for purchase this fall.
In addition to new urBeats3 earphones, Apple has also introduced new colors for its wireless W1-equipped BeatsX headphones. The BeatsX headphones are available in Silver and Matte Gold to match the iPhone 8 colors.
BeatsX are priced at $149.95 and will ship out in three to five business days for orders placed today.
