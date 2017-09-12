AppleCare+ Priced at $199 for iPhone X, $149 for iPhone 8 Plus

Apple today introduced its new flagship device, the iPhone X, equipped with an edge-to-edge OLED display, a new facial recognition system, an A11 Bionic chip, and dozens of other improvements.
All of those high-end components don't come cheap, with pricing on the device starting at $999 for the 64GB version. As it turns out, AppleCare+ for the iPhone X will also be more expensive, at $199.
That's a $70 premium over AppleCare+ for the 8, which is priced at $129, the same price as AppleCare+ for the iPhone 7. AppleCare+ for the iPhone 8 Plus will cost $149, with Apple raising the AppleCare+ pricing for all of its Plus models by $20. Prior to today, AppleCare+ for larger-screened devices was $129, but with the new price change, AppleCare+ for iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 6s Plus costs $149.
AppleCare+ for iPhone X will extend warranty coverage of the device to two years from the original date of purchase, and it will cover two incidents of accidental damage. Apple will charge $29 to replace a damaged screen, or $99 for any other damage. These fees, interestingly, have not gone up in price.
AppleCare+ will need to be purchased alongside the new iPhone X or within 60 days. Coverage includes the iPhone itself, the battery, and the included earphones and accessories.
The new iPhone X will be available for pre-order on October 27, with the device seeing an official release on November 3.
