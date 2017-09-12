AppleCare+ Priced at $199 for iPhone X, $149 for iPhone 8 Plus

Tuesday September 12, 2017 2:46 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today introduced its new flagship device, the iPhone X, equipped with an edge-to-edge OLED display, a new facial recognition system, an A11 Bionic chip, and dozens of other improvements.

All of those high-end components don't come cheap, with pricing on the device starting at $999 for the 64GB version. As it turns out, AppleCare+ for the iPhone X will also be more expensive, at $199.


That's a $70 premium over AppleCare+ for the 8, which is priced at $129, the same price as AppleCare+ for the iPhone 7. AppleCare+ for the iPhone 8 Plus will cost $149, with Apple raising the AppleCare+ pricing for all of its Plus models by $20. Prior to today, AppleCare+ for larger-screened devices was $129, but with the new price change, AppleCare+ for iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 6s Plus costs $149.

AppleCare+ for iPhone X will extend warranty coverage of the device to two years from the original date of purchase, and it will cover two incidents of accidental damage. Apple will charge $29 to replace a damaged screen, or $99 for any other damage. These fees, interestingly, have not gone up in price.

AppleCare+ will need to be purchased alongside the new iPhone X or within 60 days. Coverage includes the iPhone itself, the battery, and the included earphones and accessories.

The new iPhone X will be available for pre-order on October 27, with the device seeing an official release on November 3.

Tag: AppleCare
19 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
iLoveDeveloping
51 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
What the hell apple...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Glassed Silver
50 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
Going forward I will applaud any customer unfriendly pricing.

Them going above what even they can get away with is the only thing that will stop this **** show.

Glassed Silver:mac
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DrJohnnyN
44 minutes ago at 02:55 pm

Choke... that is awful and that would include a per incident charge as well. Given that the 64GB model is $1000 plus sales tax I won’t be looking at this anymore. Perhaps never....


Oh, come on. Surely you can afford $1,000 plus tax on something you'll use 2-5 hours daily.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macduke
51 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
Really starting to not be worth it. I think at this point most repair shops can fix most issues for $199 (or less) and the thing is already water resistant. It's more worth it in the iPhone Upgrade Program for yearly upgraders because it's half the cost (for instance, if you bought it outright every year it would be $396 vs. $199). They should offer a 1 year AppleCare+ option for half the price for those who buy outright.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Septembersrain
45 minutes ago at 02:54 pm
Great! More consumer milking. They really laid it on thick this year.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DrJohnnyN
51 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
Apple tax at its best.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Oblivious.Robot
47 minutes ago at 02:52 pm
http://www.businessinsider.com/barclays-1000-iphone-free-apple-music-2017-8?IR=T

So much for even this. :(
I hate myself for still wanting the X model.
I'm going to wait till x'mas though
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
50 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
How awesome would it have been if they included AppleCare with the purchase of the iPhone X. Just a thought.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DakotaGuy
22 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
I'd say it's good business. They already know that people will have no problem paying $1000+ for the new X. Charge them a little more when it comes to the AppleCare because those customers have already demonstrated that they will pay it.

Apple knows how to use their brand to improve their bottom line. I'd say it's quite smart.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
46 minutes ago at 02:53 pm

Really starting to not be worth it. I think at this point most repair shops can fix most issues for $199 (or less) and the thing is already water resistant. It's more worth it in the iPhone Upgrade Program for yearly upgraders because it's half the cost (for instance, if you bought it outright every year it would be $396 vs. $199). They should offer a 1 year AppleCare+ option for half the price for those who buy outright.


Most of those shops use non-Apple parts. Can't tell you how many problems friends at Apple see come in because a shop used knockoff parts and did crap work, causing even more damage. Apple refuses to work on any phone that has had unauthorized 3rd party repairs on it, leaving them in a position where they have to buy a new phone.

If you seek out repairs outside of Apple, make sure they're an authorized repair shop.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]