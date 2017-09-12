Apple Introduces New Second-Generation AirPods Case With Wireless Charging Support

Tuesday September 12, 2017 12:20 PM PDT by Juli Clover
At today's iPhone-centric event, Apple briefly introduced a new second-generation AirPods case that features support for wireless charging.

The AirPods Case is physically identical to the current-generation AirPods Case, with the exception of a charging indicator light located on the outside of the case instead of the inside.


Apple's new AirPods Case will work with the company's upcoming "AirPower" wireless charging mat, which will be able to charge the AirPods, the Apple Watch Series 3, and the iPhone X or iPhone 8 simultaneously.

Apple does not yet appear to be offering the new AirPods Case either on a standalone basis or in a set with AirPods. It may be coming at a later date, as the AirPower charging accessory is not expected to ship until 2018.

