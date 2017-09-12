Apple Confirms iPhone Wireless Charging Accessories Coming from Mophie, Belkin, and More

Apple today revealed the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, all of which will support Qi wireless charging. Although Apple's own wireless charging accessory won't be coming out for a while, customers will be able to purchase charging pads from other accessory makers: Mophie, Belkin, Incipio, and more.The iPhone's charging is based on the Qi standard, so users will be able to charge their iPhones anywhere they can find a Qi charging pad.