New iPhone models with wireless charging and glass bodies.
Apple Announces 5.8-inch 'iPhone X' With Super Retina OLED Edge-to-Edge Display
Apple announced the iPhone X during its special event at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino today. Apple said the iPhone X will "set the path for technology for the next decade".
The iPhone X, pronounced "ten", features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED edge-to-edge display with 2436 x 1125 resolution and 458ppi, HDR support, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and True Tone.
It uses touch-based gestures to interact with iOS in lieu of a home button, while a new next-generation A11 neural bionic processor powers the device, which features a glass body, a front-facing camera with advanced facial recognition technology called Face ID, a rear-facing, vertically aligned dual-lens camera, and wireless inductive charging.
The handset also has a surgical steel band, is water and dust resistant, and will be available in space gray and silver colors.
More to follow...
The iPhone X, pronounced "ten", features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED edge-to-edge display with 2436 x 1125 resolution and 458ppi, HDR support, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and True Tone.
It uses touch-based gestures to interact with iOS in lieu of a home button, while a new next-generation A11 neural bionic processor powers the device, which features a glass body, a front-facing camera with advanced facial recognition technology called Face ID, a rear-facing, vertically aligned dual-lens camera, and wireless inductive charging.
The handset also has a surgical steel band, is water and dust resistant, and will be available in space gray and silver colors.
More to follow...
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 minute ago at 11:32 am
generic sarcastic comment that will guarantee tons of likes and this post getting deleted
[ Read All Comments ]