Apple Introduces Revamped $59 Siri Remote With More Prominent Menu Button

Alongside the new 4K Apple TV, Apple today quietly released a new, slightly redesigned Siri Remote to go along with it. Priced at $59, the updated remote features a new more prominent Menu button with a white circle around it.
Aside from the redesign to the Menu button, the new Apple TV Siri Remote appears to be identical to the previous-generation model. At $59, the remote is $20 cheaper than the previous-generation Siri Remote.
Ahead of the launch of the new Apple TV, there was code found in leaked golden master software that suggested the new remote would feature new haptic feedback capabilities, but there's no mention of haptic feedback functionality in the description of the device.
The revamped Remote continues to ship with a Lightning to USB cable, and it is available with both the new 4K Apple TV and the existing fourth-generation Apple TV.
Apple is pricing the 4K Apple TV starting at $179 for a 32GB model. The fourth-generation Apple TV is available for $149.
Aside from the redesign to the Menu button, the new Apple TV Siri Remote appears to be identical to the previous-generation model. At $59, the remote is $20 cheaper than the previous-generation Siri Remote.
Ahead of the launch of the new Apple TV, there was code found in leaked golden master software that suggested the new remote would feature new haptic feedback capabilities, but there's no mention of haptic feedback functionality in the description of the device.
The revamped Remote continues to ship with a Lightning to USB cable, and it is available with both the new 4K Apple TV and the existing fourth-generation Apple TV.
Apple is pricing the 4K Apple TV starting at $179 for a 32GB model. The fourth-generation Apple TV is available for $149.
Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 10
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)