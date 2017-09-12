New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
Apple Retires (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Models
The two devices were released in celebration of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED), with proceeds provided to the Global Fund to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in Africa.
Though the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have been discontinued, Apple is still selling the devices in Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black, and Jet Black. Pricing on the iPhone 7 now starts at $549 for the 32GB model, while pricing starts at $669 for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus.
Apple is offering the two devices in 32 and 128GB configurations, with the 256GB models having been discontinued alongside all (PRODUCT)RED devices.
While Apple is no longer offering a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone, the company continues to sell many (PRODUCT)RED accessories, including several that were introduced today. There are new 38mm and 42mm Ruby (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Classic Buckle bands for $149, and Apple has also introduced a new (PRODUCT)RED Leather Sleeve for the iPad Pro priced at $129, and a new (PRODUCT)RED Apple Pencil Case priced at $29.
A portion of the sales from Apple's entire (PRODUCT)RED accessory lineup is donated to the Global Fund, a charity that funds AIDS-related programs in Africa.
Ive: "What are we going to do with all this left over red aluminium after we retire the red iPhone 7?"
Tim: (glances at digital crown of Apple Watch) "I think I've got an idea."
The "Red" on these isn't very good. After seeing them in person the anodize is really weak and thin and not very vibrant. The Product [RED] case is a better Red in my opinion.
If they had an iPhone 8 with solid Red glass it would be cool. But clearly they're not using a process where the glass is solid colored or they would have a Black iPhone and not Space Grey.
??
The product red phones are amazing in person, no issues with the coating.
The 8 reminds of the iPhone 4 with the glass and black, so its not that can't make a black...thats just their color scheme; Space Grey
RIP Jet Black. You were too precious for this world.
precious, or fragile ;) its a really awesome looking phone. I like mine and can't believe its almost been a year with it and its held up well case and no case.
