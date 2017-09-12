Apple Reveals New 'Apple Watch Series 3' With Cellular Built-In

Tuesday September 12, 2017 10:33 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Today at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, Apple revealed the newest version of its wearable device, which it's calling the "Apple Watch Series 3." The new Series 3 version of the device has cellular capabilities built right into the device, so you can leave your iPhone behind and still receive calls, messages, listen to Apple Music, and more. The Apple Watch's number is the same as your iPhone's, Apple confirmed.


You'll be able to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 3 on September 15, and it'll launch September 22. The new device will come in two versions: one with cellular and Wi-Fi from $399, and one with just Wi-Fi from $329.

In addition, watchOS 4 includes a Heart Rate complication, and the smart watch can measure new heart rate data like resting heart rate. The Apple Watch will also notify you when it detects an elevated heart rate, and can even detect irregular heart beat rhythm thanks to the new "Apple Heart Study." watchOS 4 debuts September 19.

