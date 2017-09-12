LTE Apple Watch to Cost $10 Per Month on AT&T and Verizon

Tuesday September 12, 2017 1:52 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today unveiled the Apple Watch Series 3, which is the first Apple Watch model that includes an LTE chip for standalone cellular service on the device. Neither carriers nor Apple are offering information on what we can expect as far as pricing for connectivity goes, but a report from TheStreet sheds some light on what carriers are planning to charge on a monthly basis for the LTE Apple Watch in the United States.

AT&T plans to charge $10 per month to add an Apple Watch to an existing service plan while Verizon will also charge $10 per month after offering customers three free months of service.


Sprint and T-Mobile both plan to support the LTE Apple Watch, but have not provided details on how much it will cost per month. With AT&T and Verizon charging $10, pricing could be similar at Sprint and T-Mobile.

Because the Apple Watch and the iPhone share a phone number, both devices must use the same carrier for connectivity.

The LTE Apple Watch will be available in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and China, with Apple offering a list of supported carriers in each country on its website.

Pricing on the new LTE Apple Watch starts at $399 in the United States for the 38mm Aluminum model. Non-LTE versions are also available, with pricing on those models starting at $329. The Series 3 Apple Watch will be available for pre-order on September 15, with orders arriving on September 22, the official launch date of the device.

