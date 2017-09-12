New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
Everything Apple Announced Today in Five Minutes
Apple today held its annual September iPhone-centric event, and this year's keynote saw the debut of some of the most impressive devices we've seen from the company in years.
It took Apple two hours to introduce the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and 4K Apple TV, but we've recapped the entire event in just over five minutes for those of you who would like to get a quick overview of all the announcements.
The $999 iPhone X was the main event at today's keynote, with the device featuring the most advanced technology ever available in an iPhone. It has an entirely revamped design with an edge-to-edge display and a glass body, plus it features new facial recognition capabilities that replace Touch ID, an A11 Bionic chip, inductive wireless charging, and dozens of other improvements.
Its companion devices, the iPhone 8 ($699) and the iPhone 8 Plus ($799) are also impressive. Though these two iPhones are similar in design to the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus and lack facial recognition, they too feature glass bodies that enable wireless charging and an A11 Bionic chip, among other improvements.
The Apple Watch Series 3 looks like the Apple Watch Series 2, but it features a faster processor and new LTE functionality, allowing it to operate independently of the iPhone for the first time. Pricing on the LTE Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $399, while a non-LTE version is available at prices that start at $329. A selection of new bands have also been introduced alongside the new Apple Watch.
Last but not least, Apple introduced the new 4K Apple TV, which features support for 4K HDR streaming. There's a new A10X Fusion processor in the Apple TV, but design wise, it's identical to the fourth-generation Apple TV. Pricing on the new Apple TV starts at $179.
With the exception of the iPhone X, all of Apple's new devices will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 15 ahead of a Friday, September 22 launch date. The iPhone X will launch on November 3, with pre-orders for that device available on October 27.
For a complete recap of all of our coverage today, make sure to check out our dedicated recap post, which has links to all of our articles covering new products introduced following today's event.
8 minutes ago at 03:59 pm
Typical Apple 128Gb gone, 512GB gone. prices up.
well iphone x with 256GB for 1.329 euro ....... hmmm let me think about that. I wait a year or two, this price is ridiculous.
you make couple videos in 4k and 64GB is full in no time.
This is pathetic I do not play this game anymore.
well iphone x with 256GB for 1.329 euro ....... hmmm let me think about that. I wait a year or two, this price is ridiculous.
you make couple videos in 4k and 64GB is full in no time.
This is pathetic I do not play this game anymore.
11 minutes ago at 03:56 pm
I’m waiting for the first site to do an “Everything Apple announced in 15 seconds” video.
