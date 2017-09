Hands-On With Apple's New Glass-Backed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus via The Verge

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus look pretty much the same as their predecessors, but they have a new back cover that’s coated in glass and gives them a somewhat fresher look. The glass blends into the sides of the phone incredibly well, better than we’ve seen on other phones. There’s a subtle density to the glass, too, and overall it looks a lot better than the back of the 7. That glass back allows for wireless charging, which is one of the big new features here.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus via SlashGear

Apple today at the Steve Jobs Theater introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with an all-new aluminum and glass design. The Verge managed to get some hands-on time with the two new smartphones, which look more or less the same as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, beyond their glossier looking glass-backed finishes.Those who owned an iPhone 4 may be concerned about Apple's return to a glass back, but it said the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have "the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, front and back."Engadget's Chris Velazco held the iPhone 8 and felt it had a "bit of extra density" compared to previous models. Fortunately, SlashGear 's Chris Burns said the difference is "near-impossibly-perceivable."Apple's tech specs confirm the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are slightly heavier at 5.22 ounces and 7.13 ounces respectively, compared to 4.87 ounces and 6.63 ounces for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus respectively.iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are also 0.2mm thicker than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus respectively, so only the tightest of current cases may not fit.Beyond their slightly thicker, glass designs, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus still have Touch ID, Lightning connectors, side Lock buttons, and no headphone jacks. And unlike the iPhone X, both still have bezels on the front.