New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
Hands-On With Apple's New Glass-Backed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Apple today at the Steve Jobs Theater introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with an all-new aluminum and glass design.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus via The Verge
The Verge managed to get some hands-on time with the two new smartphones, which look more or less the same as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, beyond their glossier looking glass-backed finishes.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus via SlashGear
The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus look pretty much the same as their predecessors, but they have a new back cover that’s coated in glass and gives them a somewhat fresher look. The glass blends into the sides of the phone incredibly well, better than we’ve seen on other phones. There’s a subtle density to the glass, too, and overall it looks a lot better than the back of the 7. That glass back allows for wireless charging, which is one of the big new features here.
47 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
Incredible how the bezels on these phones instantly look dated next to the iPhone X.
37 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
That's correct it would seem.I can't believe I am saying this, but I feel Xiaomi got this better (obviously I only mean the design, not tech specs and Hair ID)
34 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
Incredible how the bezels on these phones instantly look dated next to the iPhone X.Funny I was just thinking about how dated the iPhone X looks compared to my Note 8.
44 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
Besides the glass it looks just like my 7 plus
40 minutes ago at 01:55 pm
Didn't expect to say this, but I'll probably go for the 8 plus. Bezels don't matter to me, Face ID and the OLED screen are first generation technologies that are bound to be buggy and since the 8 plus has the same CPU and RAM as the X, it'll outperform the X easily because of it's screen. And most apps, apart from the really big ones, are going to take forever to update to the new screen on the X anyway.
35 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
Apple's website shows that the cases for the 7 and 7+ will fit the 8 and 8+.
35 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
I just want a new small phone...
41 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
So that iphone X always has a black shape that masks out a part of the image?
so watching a movie or pictures is not possible with 4 straight sides?
44 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
Incredible how the bezels on these phones instantly look dated next to the iPhone X.
This is exactly why I'm ready for a new iPhone away from the iPhone 6/6S/7 form factor. I think It will be worth the wait, even if that means I won't receive until after November.
36 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
So is this better than the iPhone X or what???
