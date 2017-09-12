Apple Seeds tvOS 11 Golden Master to Developers

Apple today seeded the golden master (GM) version of tvOS 11 to developers following a beta testing period that saw the company release 10 tvOS 11 betas. The golden master represents the final version of tvOS 11 that will be released to the public on Tuesday, September 19.
Registered developers can download the tvOS 11 update by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C cable and installing a beta profile using iTunes. Once the profile is in place, new beta updates are available over the air.
tvOS 11 is a modest update that has not received a lot of attention from Apple. It brings automatic switching between light/dark mode based on local time, Home screen syncing options that keep multiple Apple TVs in a household in sync, new background modes and notification support, Focus API improvements, custom sound support, network-based pairing and development support, improvements to Mobile Device Management, and other small changes.
